Weather Alert – Fort Frances Region Facing Dual Threat: Tornado Watch and Heat Warning in Effect Sunday, June 22, 2025 – 11:21 AM EDT

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER DESK – Residents in Fort Frances, Emo, and Rainy River are urged to remain vigilant and take precautions as a Tornado Watch and an ongoing Heat Warning remain in effect for the region today.

Tornado Watch Issued

Environment Canada has issued a Tornado Watch for the Fort Frances region. Atmospheric conditions are ripe for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and very large hail.

Hazards Include:

Tornado potential , especially later this afternoon and evening

Wind gusts up to 120 km/h

Hail ranging from ping pong to tennis ball size

Heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of localized flooding

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Thunderstorms may develop early this afternoon, but the risk of tornadoes intensifies as the day progresses.

If threatening weather approaches, take cover immediately. Seek shelter in a basement or interior room, away from windows. If you’re outdoors or in a vehicle, find sturdy shelter or lie low in a ditch and shield your head from debris.

Emergency Management Ontario strongly advises that all residents be ready to act swiftly should a Tornado Warning be issued.

Heat Warning Continues

Alongside the storm threat, oppressive heat and humidity are blanketing the region. Environment Canada has extended a Heat Warning for Fort Frances, Emo, and Rainy River.

🌡️ What to Expect:

Highs of 29 to 30°C , with humidex values approaching 40

Overnight lows near 18°C, offering little nighttime relief

The hot and humid air can be dangerous, especially for seniors, children, and those with existing health conditions. Stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak hours, and check in on vulnerable individuals.

Stay Safe: Quick Tips

Seek cool environments – community centres, libraries, shaded parks

Drink plenty of water – even if you’re not thirsty

Avoid direct sun – wear light clothing and wide-brimmed hats

Never leave pets or people in parked vehicles

If you or someone else shows signs of heat exhaustion – dizziness, nausea, headache, or fatigue – stop activity and cool down immediately. Heat stroke is a medical emergency – call 911 right away.

As two potent threats unfold — severe storms with tornado potential and extreme heat — today is a day to stay weather-aware and prepared. NetNewsLedger will continue monitoring updates from Environment Canada.