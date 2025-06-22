Thunder Bay Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Prepare for Intense Afternoon Weather

Strong Winds, Large Hail, and Heavy Rain Possible Sunday Afternoon into Evening

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER ALERT – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the City of Thunder Bay, effective as of 11:49 AM EDT, Sunday, June 22, 2025. The skies may look calm for now, but don’t be fooled — atmospheric conditions are setting the stage for severe weather as we move into the afternoon and evening hours.

What’s Brewing in the Sky?

Meteorologists are tracking a system that could produce wind gusts reaching up to 90 km/h, hail ranging in size from toonies to golf balls, and heavy downpours capable of producing localized flooding. Yes — that means your patio umbrella and flowerpots might be airborne if you don’t batten them down soon.

These storms are expected to develop early this afternoon and persist into the evening, so if you’ve got outdoor plans, it might be a good time to reschedule or relocate indoors.

Hazards at a Glance:

Wind Gusts: Up to 90 km/h — strong enough to break branches, toss loose items, and cause minor structural damage.

Hail: Ranging from toonie-sized to golf ball-sized , with the potential to damage vehicles, windows, and crops.

Rainfall: Heavy bursts could cause poor visibility and water pooling on roads.

Safety Tips from Emergency Management Ontario

When severe weather threatens:

Take shelter immediately — the safest place is an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows.

Avoid being outside during lightning or hail events. Flying debris and hail can cause serious injury.

Do not wait to see the storm to prepare — secure or bring in outdoor furniture, garbage bins, and anything else the wind might fancy tossing around.

Power outages are possible , so keep devices charged and flashlights at the ready.

Remember: When thunder roars, go indoors. Lightning strikes pose a serious and often underestimated risk.

Reporting Severe Weather

If you witness damage, hail, or unusual conditions, you can report it to Environment Canada via email at ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or share your experience on social media using the hashtag #ONStorm.

Stay weather-aware, Thunder Bay. Keep an eye on the sky, your weather apps, and the Environment Canada alerts. It’s a good day to be indoors with your favorite book and a flashlight—just in case.