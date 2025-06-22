Sportswriter recipient of the 2025 Debwewin Citation

ANISHINABEK NATION TERRITORY (June 16, 2025) – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige is pleased to announce that this year’s Debwewin Citation recipient for Excellence in Journalism is Sam Laskaris.

“Sam has been covering events throughout Anishinabek Nation territory for the Anishinabek News for 20 years, and we especially appreciate the stories highlighting our youth in sports. It’s important for youth to see themselves in a positive light in the news, and it fosters a sense of pride when they are recognized for their achievements. Sam’s annual coverage of the Little NHL is especially important for the Anishinabek Nation’s citizens.”

Laskaris began his writing career in 1980 during his first year at Bowmanville High School. For five years, he covered the sports team and other school happenings for his hometown newspaper. He went on to study journalism at Ryerson University, now named Toronto Metropolitan University, and graduated in 1988. He has been a freelance journalist ever since.

Over the years, Sam’s articles have been published in more than 300 newspapers and magazines across Canada and the United States. He began writing for various First Nation publications in the early 1990s.

In recent years, the majority of his articles, which have included sports, news, business, entertainment, and current events, have focussed on a First Nations’ perspective. He primarily appears in the Anishinabek News, Windspeaker, The Turtle Island News, and HaShilthSa.

He says his favourite event to write about is the annual Little NHL, which is Ontario’s largest First Nation youth hockey tournament.

Laskaris lives in Toronto with his wife Kathryn. They have two sons, Michael, who is an actor and Adam, who is a sportswriter.

The Debwewin Citation is the first major award intended to recognize and encourage excellence in reporting of storytelling about Anishinabek issues by First Nation and other writers. A selection committee appointed by the Anishinabek Nation Communications Department solicits nominations for the award, whose name reflects the Anishinaabemowin words for “truth” and means “to speak from the heart”.

Freelance writer Rick Garrick was the 2024 recipient.

The award has been presented 16 times since it was first given to Toronto Star journalist Peter Edwards in 2002 for his extensive body of work related to the death of unarmed land defender Dudley George on Sept. 6, 1995, at the former Ipperwash Provincial Park. Since then, it has honoured journalists and those who use their storytelling skills to create greater awareness about First Nations people across the Anishinabek Nation territory.

Previous Debwewin Citation Recipients:

Ed Regan, Regan Pictures, 2023 recipient

Maurice Switzer, founder of the Debwewin Citations of Alderville First Nation, 2022 recipient

Catherine Murton Stoehr, freelance Anishinabek News journalist, 2021 recipient

Vince and Anita Chechok, now retired radio programmers for the REZ 91 radio station in Wasauksing First Nation, 2019 recipients

Waubgeshig Rice of Wasauksing First Nation, author, and former journalist, 2014 recipient

The late CBC reporter Jody Porter, 2013 recipient for ongoing coverage of First Nations issues in the Thunder Bay area

Laura Robinson, 2010 recipient for Olympic coverage of Indigenous culture

Anishinabek recipients have included renowned late Anishinabek author Basil Johnston from Cape Croker; columnist Bud Whiteye from Walpole Island; and former writer/broadcaster Jennifer Ashawasagai from Henvey Inlet

Honourees of the award include Greg Plain, the late Jody Porter, Mark Bonokoski, and Perry McLeod-Shabogesic. The 2004 honouree, Lynn Johnston, introduced First Nations people and places into For Better or For Worse, her cartoon strip carried in over 22 countries.

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.