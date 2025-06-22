Pearl Mamakwa, Wife of Sol Mamakwa Passes

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Sad news to report today.

Sol Mamakwa reports, “It is with deep sadness and heartbreak that we share the sudden passing of our beloved Pearl Mamakwa. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a proud grandmother. Pearl’s strength, kindness, and unconditional love were the foundation of our family, and her absence leaves a void that can never be filled.

“This unexpected loss has shaken us deeply, and we are still trying to process the reality of life without her. We are grateful for the time we had, and we will carry her spirit with us always.

“We kindly ask for your prayers, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please keep our family in your thoughts.”

The thoughts and prayers of all of us at NetNewsLedger are with the family at this time.