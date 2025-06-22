NetNewsLedger Weather Desk: Understanding Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Family Safety

Staying Safe When the Skies Turn Dangerous

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Our weather in Northwestern Ontario is changing. Storms are more severe, tornadoes that were very rare only fifty years ago are more common.

Climate change despite what the deniers would want to see you believe is real.

We witness that all the time, as the changes generate more storms, and more powerful storm.s

When thunder rumbles and the skies darken, knowing how to respond can make all the difference. Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms are not just dramatic weather events—they are serious hazards that demand immediate attention. The NetNewsLedger Weather Desk is here to help you understand what these warnings mean and how to protect yourself and your loved ones when nature turns threatening.

What Exactly Is a Tornado?

A tornado is a violently rotating column of air that descends from a thunderstorm cloud—usually a towering Cumulonimbus cloud—and makes contact with the ground. It can appear as a swirling funnel, an inverted cone, or even a nearly invisible column shrouded in dust, debris, or water droplets. Over land, it’s a tornado. Over water, it’s called a waterspout. If the rotation is visible but doesn’t reach the ground, it’s a funnel cloud. The most intense tornadoes can produce wind speeds of up to 150 metres per second, leaving devastating damage in their wake.

Thunderstorms: The Foundation of Tornadoes

A thunderstorm is a localized storm also born from a Cumulonimbus cloud. These storms bring more than just a light show—expect lightning, booming thunder, heavy rainfall, high winds, and sometimes hail. A thunderstorm is said to be ongoing if lightning is seen or thunder is heard within the last 15 minutes, especially in noisy environments where thunder might go unnoticed.

How Are Severe Weather Warnings Issued?

Forecasting teams at Environment Canada use a suite of high-tech tools—satellites, Doppler radar, weather balloons, ground stations, lightning networks, and computer models—to track and predict severe weather. Doppler radar is especially useful in spotting mesocyclones, the rotating precursors to tornadoes. When severe weather conditions are detected or expected, warnings are rapidly issued and shared across media outlets, emergency alert systems, and apps like WeatherCAN. These alerts help guide decisions by emergency services and the public.

What Should Families Do During a Tornado or Thunderstorm Warning?

When a warning is issued, the safest move is to immediately follow instructions from local authorities. If you’re told to take shelter—do it. Go to the lowest level of your home, away from windows and exterior walls. Basements, interior stairwells, or even closets can offer critical protection. If you’re outside and can’t get to shelter, lie flat in a low spot and shield your head from debris.

And don’t forget: “When thunder roars, go indoors!” Lightning is one of the leading weather-related killers in Canada.

Extra Precautions for Vulnerable Populations

People over 65, pregnant individuals, infants, those with chronic conditions, and anyone working or exercising outdoors need to take extra precautions. Severe weather isn’t just about wind and rain—it can worsen air quality, lead to medical emergencies, or cause prolonged power outages. Watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion or respiratory issues, and don’t hesitate to seek medical help if needed.

Be Weather-Wise, Be Ready

Staying alert, knowing the signs, and reacting quickly are your best tools against severe weather. Make sure your family knows where the safest spot in the home is, have a basic emergency kit prepared, and download official apps like WeatherCAN to receive up-to-the-minute updates.

Whether it’s a rogue funnel cloud or a rumbling thunderstorm rolling in from the west, trust the science, follow the warnings, and stay safe. Nature may pack a punch—but preparation is your best defence.