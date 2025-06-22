NetNewsLedger Weather Desk: Overview of Sunday, June 22, 2025 Severe Weather Alerts Across Northwestern Ontario

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER UPDATE – We are looking at a wild weather ride across Northwestern Ontario this Sunday, June 22, 2025. The region has been under a blanket of severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, tornado watches, and even a heat warning, all pointing to a volatile and high-risk weather day.

From Thunder Bay to Dryden, Kenora to Fort Frances, the sky has been anything but calm, and the atmosphere has been primed for action.

Tornado Watches Issued Across the Region

Environment Canada issued tornado watches for several key communities across Northwestern Ontario, indicating the potential for isolated tornadoes as severe thunderstorms evolve throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Ignace – English River

Hazards associated with these watches included:

Wind gusts of up to 120 km/h

Ping pong to tennis ball-sized hail

Heavy downpours with localized flooding

Isolated tornado development

These watches highlighted a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation, urging residents to be prepared to seek shelter on short notice and to stay tuned to official weather alerts.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Active

In addition to watches, Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog was also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning as of mid-day. Meteorologists were actively tracking a line of strong storms moving eastward at 60 km/h, capable of:

Producing nickel-sized hail

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h

Flash flooding and tree damage

Areas impacted included Rushing River Provincial Park, Clearwater Bay, Naongashing, Minaki, and more. Environment Canada strongly recommended seeking shelter indoors and away from windows during these storms.

Heat Warning in Effect for Fort Frances Region

As if the threat of tornadoes and severe storms wasn’t enough, Fort Frances, Emo, and Rainy River were also under a Heat Warning.

What’s making it dangerous:

Afternoon temperatures nearing 30°C

Humidex values pushing toward 40

Overnight lows around 18°C, offering little nighttime relief

Residents were urged to take precautions, including staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat, and checking on vulnerable individuals such as the elderly and those living alone.

Summary

Sunday, June 22, 2025, has proven to be a high-impact weather day across Northwestern Ontario. From extreme heat to the threat of tornadoes, residents are reminded to:

Stay weather-aware

Take shelter at the first signs of severe storms

Avoid unnecessary travel during alerts

Never ignore a warning—it could save your life

The NetNewsLedger Weather Desk will continue to monitor developments and provide timely updates as conditions evolve into the evening hours.