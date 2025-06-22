June 22, 2025: Tornado Watch Issued for Dryden and Vermilion Bay: Dangerous Weather Expected This Afternoon and Evening

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk – Sunday, June 22, 2025 – 11:21 AM EDT

DRYDEN – WEATHER ALERT – A Tornado Watch has been issued for Dryden and Vermilion Bay by Environment Canada as conditions become increasingly favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes.

Hazards in Focus:

Isolated tornadoes possible late this afternoon into the evening

Damaging wind gusts reaching up to 120 km/h

Large hail ranging from ping-pong ball size to near tennis ball size

Heavy rainfall with the potential for flash flooding

Timeline:

While severe thunderstorms are a risk in the early afternoon, the most dangerous conditions — including the tornado threat — are expected to develop later this afternoon and persist into the evening.

Safety First: Be Prepared

This is a potentially life-threatening situation. If threatening weather approaches, take cover immediately. Seek shelter in a basement, interior room, or stairwell away from windows. Avoid mobile homes, tents, and vehicles — move to a sturdy building if possible. If caught outdoors and no shelter is nearby, lie in a low area and protect your head from flying debris.

When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning is also a deadly risk associated with these storms.

Emergency Management Ontario strongly urges everyone in the region to monitor weather alerts closely throughout the day and to act quickly should a tornado warning be issued.

What Is a Tornado Watch?

A Tornado Watch means atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may spawn tornadoes. It is a signal to stay alert and be ready to take action should the situation escalate.

Stay tuned to NetNewsLedger Weather Desk for continuing updates as this developing weather event unfolds.