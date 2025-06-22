June 22 2025: Severe Thunderstorm Warning and Tornado Watch Issued for Kenora Region

Weather Desk | NetNewsLedger

12:57 PM EDT | Sunday, June 22, 2025

Dangerous Afternoon Ahead for Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and Whitedog

Heads up, Northwestern Ontario—Mother Nature is in a mood. Environment Canada has issued both a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Tornado Watch for the Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and Whitedog regions.

This double threat means conditions are ripe for powerful thunderstorms, and there is a real risk that some storms could spin up tornadoes.

Current Severe Thunderstorm Warning:

As of 11:31 AM CDT, a line of severe storms has been tracked moving eastward at 60 km/h, stretching from 15 km southwest of Fletcher Lake to 20 km west of Naongashing. These storms are capable of producing:

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h

Nickel-sized hail

Heavy rainfall with potential for flash flooding

Impacted areas include:

Kenora, Keewatin, Rushing River Provincial Park, Whitedog Lake, Clearwater Bay, Minaki, Naongashing, French Portage, Goshawk Lake, Redditt, Cul de Sac Lake, Big Sand Lake, and surrounding communities.

Expect possible damage to roofs, trees, fences, and soft structures, with reduced visibility during heavy rainfall. Lightning risk is high—when thunder roars, go indoors.

Tornado Watch in Effect:

Issued earlier at 11:21 AM EDT, the Tornado Watch signals a heightened risk of tornado development, especially late this afternoon and into the evening hours. The atmosphere is primed, and forecasters are warning of a dangerous setup that could evolve rapidly.

Tornado Watch Hazards Include:

Isolated tornadoes

Wind gusts up to 120 km/h

Ping-pong to tennis ball-sized hail

Torrential rain with flash flooding potential

What You Should Do:

This is a potentially life-threatening weather setup. Emergency Management Ontario urges residents to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

If a tornado warning is issued, or you observe rotating clouds or funnel activity:

Head to a basement or interior room on the lowest level of your home

Avoid windows and outside walls

Mobile homes, tents, and vehicles are NOT safe —move to a sturdy shelter

If caught outside, lie flat in a low-lying area and shield your head

Stay weather-aware, charge your devices, and prepare an emergency kit in case of power outages or storm-related disruptions.

Final Word from the Weather Desk:

With both a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado watch in effect, this is not the time to be out fishing or mowing the lawn. Keep tuned to trusted weather updates, and don’t wait to seek shelter if things turn nasty.