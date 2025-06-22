Dr. Prashant Jani Honoured with June Callwood Outstanding Achievement Award for Voluntarism

Thunder Bay, ON — Dr. Prashant Jani, a long-time community leader, physician, and volunteer, was recognized with the prestigious June Callwood Outstanding Achievement Award for Voluntarism on June 9, 2025, during a special ceremony held at Fort William Historical Park. The award was presented by Honourable Minister Kevin Holland on behalf of the Government of Ontario.

The June Callwood Award is one of the province’s highest honours for volunteer service, given to individuals who demonstrate exceptional community leadership and long-standing dedication to volunteerism. This year, only 20 individuals across Ontario were selected for this distinction.

Dr. Jani was recognized for his tireless efforts in organizing major cultural and charitable initiatives, including the Festival of India, the Festival of Colours, and the Food for Life program, which serves over 20,000 meals annually to those in need. Through his leadership at the Vedic Cultural Centre in Thunder Bay, Dr. Jani has played a vital role in promoting cultural diversity, inclusion, and community wellness in Northwestern Ontario.

“I am deeply humbled to receive this honour,” said Dr. Jani. “This award reflects the spirit of teamwork and selfless service shared by so many volunteers and supporters in our community.”

Dr. Jani continues to serve as an Associate Professor at NOSM University and a pathologist at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, while also spearheading community outreach programs that impact thousands every year.