Want to Scale Your Online Store? Sync Your Inventory First

Scaling your online store is the ultimate goal: selling hundreds of products, making your first four-figure sales day, becoming a recognised brand in your own right… but how do you get there?

The reason why a lot of small e-commerce businesses feel stuck and unable to grow is that they haven’t implemented the systems to help them scale without overwhelming themselves with manual tasks. Automation is the answer, and investing in a few tools now will help you make a whole lot more with minimal changes to your current daily routine.

If you’re looking to sell on more than one platform, one of the things you absolutely need to commit to is automated inventory syncing. Here, we’re walking you through how this works, its benefits, and when it’s right for your business.

How Does Automated Inventory Syncing Work?

Automated inventory syncing essentially does the manual job of syncing stock from multiple platforms for you.

If you’re still taking the manual approach to this, you’ll have to keep track of your inventory and automatically adjust the stock across platforms whenever you make a sale. This is impractical if you want to scale, as the more active your buyers are and the more products you sell, the harder it’ll be to accurately keep up with your sales.

Tools like https://www.syncio.co/ make it easy to sync your inventory with no manual effort. You just connect them to your stores and they’ll update your stock in real-time whenever someone makes an order or returns a product, so you don’t end up accidentally overselling or getting confused about your stock counts.

3 Benefits of Using a Tool to Sync Your Store Inventory

The main benefit of using an inventory syncing tool is that there’s no risk of human error. The tool will automatically update your stock based on the sales and returns it tracks in every platform you sell on, so there’s no chance of stock issues occurring from manually entering the wrong data.

Because of this, you won’t have to deal with customers who are unsatisfied because you’ve had to refund them for a product they bought that was actually out of stock. Happier customers make for a more successful business with a better reputation.

Plus, if you currently hire someone to manually manage your stock, you’ll be able to save money by simply paying a smaller monthly subscription fee for a tool to do it for you.

Is Automated Inventory Syncing Right For Your Business?

Syncing your inventory with an automated tool is going to be right for your business if:

You’re selling on (or looking to sell on) multiple platforms

You want to scale your business without giving yourself more work

Ultimately, if you want to get your products in front of more eyes, targeting different audiences on different platforms just makes sense. Using an automated inventory syncing tool is the solution that just makes sense if you want an easy way to sell cross-platform without adding to your existing workload.