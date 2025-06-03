Thunder Bay Police Respond to Over 1,000 Calls for Service in One Week: Intimate Partner Violence, Assaults and Thefts Among Top Priorities

By NetNewsLedger Staff | Crime Report | June 4, 2025

THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) responded to a total of 1,050 calls for service between May 26 and June 1, highlighting the continued demand on frontline resources and the complex nature of public safety needs in the community.

Of these incidents, 216 were classified as Priority 1 calls, representing situations that required immediate police response due to the potential risk to life or safety.

The TBPS Communications Centre was especially active during the seven-day period, handling 4,750 total communications, including 2,066 emergency 9-1-1 calls. These figures reflect both the volume and urgency of the public’s reliance on emergency services.

Types of Incidents Reported:

A breakdown of call categories reveals several key areas of concern for the city:

  • 70 calls involved intimate partner violence or family disputes, underscoring the ongoing challenges of domestic violence in the region.

  • 66 motor vehicle collisions were reported, including incidents with suspected impairment or injury.

  • 30 assault cases were logged during the week.

  • 14 weapons-related calls required urgent police intervention.

  • 8 robberies were reported across different neighbourhoods.

  • 15 break-and-enter incidents into residences, businesses, or other structures were investigated.

  • 49 cases of theft or shoplifting were recorded, affecting both individuals and retailers.

Community Safety and Response

The volume of calls represents not only day-to-day policing needs but also the growing complexity of crime and social disorder issues in Thunder Bay. Frontline officers, dispatchers, and investigative units continue to manage an intense operational tempo as they work to maintain public safety.

Thunder Bay Police continue to urge residents to report suspicious activity, domestic violence, and crimes in progress by calling 9-1-1 for emergencies or non-emergency lines for delayed reporting.

