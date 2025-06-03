By NetNewsLedger Staff | Civic Affairs | June 3, 2025

THUNDER BAY — Amid rising public scrutiny and social media pressure on the performance of City Councillors, Thunder Bay Council has passed a set of changes to the city’s Parking Authority Financial Plan, ushering in a new era of complimentary parking in key areas of the city.

The move, effective immediately as of June 3, is being framed as both an economic support measure and a data-driven strategy to reshape the city’s parking future.

What You Need to Know:

As of today, on-street parking across Thunder Bay is now complimentary for up to two hours. After that, drivers can opt to purchase an additional two hours at the same parking spot.

Waterfront parking is even more generous: four hours free, with the ability to purchase another four hours, extending the total parking window to eight hours at the same location.

The policy is being positioned as a win-win — offering immediate economic relief for local business areas while collecting vital data on parking usage.

“Offering complimentary parking will help support local businesses throughout Thunder Bay’s downtown cores, along with the Westfort and Bay and Algoma Business Districts,” said Keri Greaves, Commissioner of Corporate Services & City Treasurer.

How to Access Complimentary Parking

Drivers must register their free parking session via either:

The Passport Parking Canada app (available on Google Play and the App Store), or

On-site pay machines where available.

In areas without pay machines, those without smartphones can park in a metered space, where parking enforcement officers will manually monitor the vehicle’s parking duration to ensure compliance with the two- or four-hour complimentary windows.

Duration of the Program

This complimentary on-street meter parking program will remain in place until December 31, 2027.

For those seeking longer-term parking, city-managed paid surface lots and parkades — including the Waterfront and Victoriaville Parkades — will continue to be available.

Strategic Goals Behind the Plan

Beyond supporting local commerce, the city is also looking to gather behavioural data on parking patterns, including when, where, and how long residents and visitors choose to park.

“The program will also provide valuable insights into drivers’ parking habits which help shape future parking pricing strategies,” added Greaves.

Context: Council Under Pressure

The move comes at a time when city councillors are under heightened public scrutiny, with increasing pressure on social media platforms calling for greater accountability and tangible support for local businesses. This parking initiative is being seen by many observers as a proactive step in response to that growing public sentiment.

🔗 Additional Info:

📱 Passport Parking Canada App:

Available via Google Play and the App Store

🅿️ City of Thunder Bay Parking Services:

Visit thunderbay.ca for maps and updates