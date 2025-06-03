Teen Arrested After Pickup Truck Flips at Current River Community Centre in Impaired Driving Incident

Local Crime News | June 3, 2025

THUNDER BAY – A late-night joyride turned dangerous on Monday, June 2, after an 18-year-old male was arrested for impaired and dangerous driving that ended with a flipped vehicle on a local sports field.

Thunder Bay Police Service Primary Response Officers were dispatched to Lyon Boulevard East in the Current River neighbourhood shortly after 10:00 p.m., following a report of a vehicle being driven erratically—including onto a pedestrian pathway and then across a grassy field near the Current River Community Centre.

Upon arrival, officers located a pickup truck overturned on its side in the field. The driver, who remained at the scene, displayed multiple signs of impairment by alcohol. Officers conducted a roadside investigation, after which the driver was placed under arrest and transported to the police station for further testing.

Charges Laid

An 18-year-old Thunder Bay male is now facing multiple charges under the Criminal Code of Canada, including:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Mischief Under $5,000

The mischief charge stems from the damage caused to public property at the community field, which was significantly disturbed due to the erratic driving and vehicle rollover.

Released with Future Court Date

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on a future date.

Police Reminder:

Thunder Bay Police Service reminds the public that impaired driving is a criminal offence with serious legal consequences, including licence suspension, vehicle impoundment, and potential jail time upon conviction—even for first-time offenders.

Anyone witnessing dangerous or impaired driving is urged to call 911 immediately in an emergency, or contact Thunder Bay Police Service via their non-emergency line for follow-up.