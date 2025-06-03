OPP Investigating Sudden Death in Greenstone – Public Urged to Check Surveillance Footage

By NetNewsLedger Staff | Regional Crime Update | June 4, 2025

GERALDTON, ON — Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to investigate a sudden death in the Municipality of Greenstone and are appealing to local residents for assistance, including the review of home or business surveillance footage.

The investigation stems from an incident on Thursday, May 15, 2025, when officers from the Greenstone OPP Detachment responded to a medical emergency in the community of Geraldton around 12:45 a.m. Emergency medical services transported one individual to hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

Public Asked to Review Footage and Report Suspicious Activity

As part of the ongoing investigation, residents in the Geraldton area are being asked to check security cameras and dashcams for any suspicious persons or activity between Wednesday, May 14 and early Thursday, May 15.

Investigators are particularly interested in footage from neighbourhoods surrounding the area where the emergency occurred.

Police Searching for Folding Knife

The OPP has also confirmed that an outstanding folding knife may be connected to the case.

Community members are strongly urged not to touch or move the object if found.

“If you come across a folding knife or believe you may be in possession of it, do not handle it,” said police in a media release. “Instead, contact police immediately to preserve potential evidence.”

Investigation Ongoing

The North West Region Crime Unit is leading the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). No further details about the deceased or the nature of the incident have been released at this time, pending further investigation and next of kin notifications.

How to Help

Anyone with information or video that may assist police is encouraged to contact the Greenstone OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.