Northwestern Ontario Wildfire Update – June 3, 2025

Active Fires and Hazard Levels

THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – As of the evening of June 3, 2025, the Northwest Region of Ontario is contending with 14 active wildfires. The fire hazard remains high to extreme, particularly in the Kenora, Red Lake, and Sioux Lookout areas. Other sectors, including Fort Frances, Dryden, Thunder Bay, and Nipigon, are experiencing varying hazard levels from low to extreme.

Fires of Note

Red Lake 12 (RED012) – Deer Lake First Nation

Size: 17,987 hectares

Status: Not under control

Details: Infrared scanning has updated the fire’s perimeter, revealing significant growth. Smoke has limited aerial suppression efforts, but ground crews are reinforcing hoselines and installing sprinkler systems to protect community infrastructure.

Nipigon 5 (NIP005) – Webequie First Nation

Size: 7,506.9 hectares

Status: Not under control

Details: The fire has shown increased activity, prompting crews to focus on the north and west flanks near the community. Sprinkler protection is ongoing, and additional fire crews are expected to arrive.

Kenora 20 (KEN020) – Ingolf & Wabaseemoong

Size: 35,426.5 hectares (including Ontario and Manitoba portions)

Status: Not under control

Details: The fire has expanded on its western flank. Cooler temperatures and smoke shading have reduced fire intensity, but heavy smoke continues to limit aerial operations.

Kenora 14 (KEN014) – Wabaseemoong

Size: 1,607 hectares

Status: Under control

Details: Suppression efforts have successfully contained this fire, preventing further spread.

New Fires Reported

Three new fires were discovered on June 3:

Sioux Lookout 9: Located less than a kilometre from the Pickle Lake townsite; 0.7 hectares; under control.

Thunder Bay 17: Adjacent to Highway 17, approximately 53 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay; 0.1 hectares; extinguished.

Thunder Bay 16: At Shabaqua Corners, approximately 48 kilometres west of Thunder Bay; 0.1 hectares; extinguished by local fire department.

Additionally, Red Lake 15, located at Pikangikum First Nation, was reported on June 2 and has been extinguished.

Implementation Orders and Restrictions

Implementation Orders remain in effect for Kenora 20 and Kenora 14. Orders for Fort Frances 4 and Sioux Lookout 3 have been revoked. Residents are advised to consult Ontario’s official fire updates for detailed information on restrictions and maps.

Airspace Restrictions

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) is active in the area of Wildland Fire Nipigon 5. This is in addition to standard airspace restrictions, which prohibit unauthorized aircraft, including drones, from entering within 5 nautical miles of active forest fires, up to an altitude of 3,000 feet above ground level. Pilots should consult NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services for current NOTAMs.

Reporting Wildfires

North of the French and Mattawa Rivers: Dial 310-FIRE (3473)

South of the French or Mattawa Rivers: Dial 9-1-1

Air Quality Advisory

Smoke from ongoing wildfires is affecting air quality across Northwestern Ontario. Environment Canada has issued Special Air Quality Statements for several areas, including Thunder Bay. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities and consult AirHealth.ca for current air quality information.