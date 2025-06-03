Alberta Wildfire Update: June 3, 2025 – Cooler Weather Aids Firefighting Efforts, Evacuation Orders Adjusted

Edmonton – Wildfire Update – As of June 3, 2025, Alberta is contending with 56 active wildfires within the Forest Protection Area. Of these, 27 are classified as out of control, 5 are being held, and 24 are under control. Since the start of the year, 503 wildfires have burned more than 492,000 hectares across the province.

Firefighting Resources and Support

Over 1,000 personnel, including Alberta firefighters, contract workers, and imported crews from other Canadian provinces and the northwestern United States, are engaged in suppression efforts. Resources deployed encompass heavy equipment, airtankers, helicopters, and night vision helicopters.

Evacuation Orders and Alerts

Several evacuation orders remain in effect:

Chateh : The Dene Tha’ First Nation has issued an evacuation order for the community.

Loon Lake 235, Peerless Lake, and Trout Lake : Evacuation orders remain active.

Red Earth Creek and Chipewyan Lake : The Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 has issued evacuation orders for these areas.

Swan Hills: The Town of Swan Hills remains under a mandatory evacuation order.

Some evacuation orders have been lifted:

Robb, Mercoal, and Peers: Yellowhead County has lifted evacuation orders for these communities, though they remain under evacuation alerts.

Air Quality Concerns

Smoke from Alberta’s wildfires is affecting air quality across the province and into the United States. Cities such as Ely and Duluth in Minnesota have reported hazardous air quality levels, with Ely reaching an AQI of 336. Residents are advised to monitor air quality reports and take necessary precautions.

Fire Bans and Restrictions

A fire ban is in effect for the High Level, Fort McMurray, Peace River, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Lac La Biche, Whitecourt, and Edson Forest Areas. Under this ban, all outdoor wood fires are prohibited, and existing fire permits are suspended. Residents are urged to check local advisories for specific restrictions.

Road Closures

Highway 686 between Red Earth Creek and Trout Lake is currently closed due to wildfire activity. Motorists are encouraged to consult 511 Alberta for real-time road conditions and closures.

Emergency Evacuation Payments

The Alberta government offers a one-time emergency evacuation payment to residents evacuated for seven or more days due to mandatory orders. Eligible adults receive $1,250, with an additional $500 for each dependent child under 18. Applications can be submitted online at evacuationpayment.alberta.ca or by calling 1-877-644-9992.

Health and Safety Resources

For information on wildfire-related health resources, including mental health support, visit Alberta Health Services Wildfire Resources.

Stay Informed

Residents are encouraged to stay updated through official channels: