Election Results Stir Emotions Across Canada

Thunder Bay – National Politics – Whether you’re happy or disappointed with the results of Canada’s latest federal election, it’s important to remember that meaningful political change often starts between elections — not just on voting day. Across Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, many residents are asking what they can do to influence future outcomes.

The answer? Get involved at the local level through your riding association.

What Is a Riding Association?

A riding association, also known as an Electoral District Association (EDA), is the grassroots organization for a political party within each federal electoral district. In Thunder Bay, that means one for Thunder Bay–Superior North and another for Thunder Bay–Rainy River — potentially multiple, depending on the number of parties active in each district.

Each association is led by a volunteer board of directors and is responsible for promoting the party locally, organizing events, engaging community members, and supporting election campaigns.

How Riding Associations Shape National Politics

Riding associations are more than just campaign machines. They help shape party policy, influence leadership decisions, and connect local concerns with national platforms. Their key responsibilities including:

Selecting and nominating candidates

Fundraising for local and national initiatives

Hosting policy discussions and community outreach events

Recruiting volunteers and supporters

Sending delegates to national conventions

This makes the political party’s riding association a powerful tool for everyday citizens who want to influence how a political party operates and responds to issues affecting their region.

Steps to Get Involved Locally in a Political Party

Here’s how you can become part of the democratic process year-round:

Pick a Political Party: Choose one that aligns with your values. Visit the Party Website: Most parties let you search for your local riding association by postal code. Buy a Membership: Required to vote at meetings or run for a position. Membership fees are usually modest. Connect With Local Leaders: Reach out via email or attend a public meeting or event. Volunteer: Help with everything from door-knocking and social media to event planning and policy discussions. Run for a Role: Members can run for executive positions in the riding association, helping guide its strategy and decisions.

Why It Matters for Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario

Thunder Bay faces unique challenges — from transportation and housing to job creation and healthcare access in rural and Indigenous communities. A strong, active riding association ensures that these issues are not just heard but prioritized on the national stage.

Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a retiree, joining your local political association is one of the most direct ways to have a voice in shaping Canada’s future — and that of your own community.