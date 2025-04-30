The Hub Bazaar Retail Incubator to Close June 28 as Owner Lori Paras Prepares for Retirement

A Saturday-Only Retail Experience to Launch Mid-July with The Red Bicycle, Wired 807 & Lucy Q Perogies and a Liquidation Centre

THUNDER BAY, ON — After a decade of supporting small businesses and serving as Thunder Bay’s largest retail business incubator, The Hub Bazaar will officially close the doors to its Incubator Component on Saturday, June 28, 2025, as part of founder Lori Paras’ retirement plan.

But the story doesn’t end there.

Lori will continue to operate her much-loved thrift and antique furniture store, The Red Bicycle, including The Plant Hub and a new Liquidation Centre. She will be joined by two other local women entrepreneurs: Carla Warren, owner of Wired 807 and Creepy Dolls, and Trudy Councillor, the culinary talent behind Lucy Q Perogies.

Together, this dynamic trio will launch a Saturday-only shopping experience beginning mid-July, offering the community a curated, creative, and one-of-a-kind shopping experience right up until Lori’s full retirement at year’s end.

The Hub 1 of 13

“It’s bittersweet to wind down the incubator, but I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past ten years,” says Lori Paras. “Thunder Bay showed up to support us from day one, and I’m grateful to every vendor and customer who made this space what it was. The next chapter may be smaller, but it will be just as vibrant.”

The Hub Bazaar has been a launchpad for countless local makers, creatives, and small business owners over the past decade. As the incubator closes, the legacy of support and collaboration will live on in this scaled-down but spirited new venture.

The community is warmly invited to visit The Hub Bazaar in its current form until June 28, Wednesday to Saturday, 11-5, and to return in July to see what’s next.

Thank you, Thunder Bay, for all the wonderful years. We look forward to continuing to serve you—now with a little more focus, a lot more heart, and just as much hustle.