Sioux Lookout: Mostly Cloudy Morning with Wet Weather on the Way

From -2°C to a High of 10°C—Spring Is Playing Hard to Get

Showers, Fog, and Flurries All in the Mix for the Days Ahead

It’s a cool and mostly cloudy morning in Sioux Lookout, with temperatures sitting at -2.2°C as of 5:00 AM. The breeze from the south-southeast at 8 km/h gives it a wind chill of -5°C—definitely jacket weather if you’re stepping out early. The barometric pressure is currently at 101.8 kPa and falling, signaling that a change is quite literally in the air. Humidity is high at 79%, and visibility remains excellent at 24 km.

Clouds will thicken as the morning goes on, with a few showers expected to begin late this morning. Winds will pick up from the south at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h—so hold onto your hats and watch your umbrellas. Temperatures will climb to a more spring-like high of 10°C by the afternoon, though the UV index will remain low at 2, thanks to that stubborn cloud cover.

Tonight, those showers will taper off in the evening, leaving mainly cloudy skies and a lingering 40% chance of more rain. Fog patches are expected to develop after midnight, and winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h before calming down later tonight. The low will settle around 1°C.

Looking ahead to Thursday, expect mainly cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of showers during the day. Any lingering fog will lift by morning, and northeast winds at 20 km/h will keep things feeling cool. The high will reach 8°C, and the UV index will nudge up slightly to 4—moderate, but not exactly beach weather. Thursday night brings a 30% chance of rain or flurries as temperatures drop to a chilly -6°C.

Friday will offer a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30% chance of rain or flurries again and a daytime high of 8°C. The night will be cloudy with a low of -4°C. Saturday finally brings a more seasonally appropriate high of 15°C, with a mix of sun and cloud and—yes—a 30% chance of rain or flurries still in the cards. At least the day ends on a clear note with a low of +1°C.

Historically, Sioux Lookout has seen its share of unpredictable spring shifts. The record high for April 30 is 25.0°C, set in 1998, while the record low was a frosty -11.1°C in 1967. This morning’s chill is a reminder that northern Ontario spring doesn’t always play by the rules.

What to Wear: This is a layering kind of day. You’ll need a warm jacket and gloves early on, but a waterproof shell or umbrella will be your best friend by late morning as showers move in.

Weather Trivia – Did You Know?

Sioux Lookout’s airport recorded its coldest May temperature in 1967 with a chilling -10.6°C on May 2nd. Yes, May can still bring the frost!