Kenora Weather: Showers, Sunshine, and a Hint of Spring on the Horizon

Morning Rain Clears Out with a Breezy High of 13°C

Fog, Flurries, and an 18°C Surprise by the Weekend

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are waking up to a damp and breezy morning as April makes a splashy exit. At 5:00 AM CDT, it’s a cool 1.4°C under mostly cloudy skies, with humidity at 63% and a steady wind from the south-southeast at 19 km/h. The wind adds a little extra bite, but visibility remains excellent at 32 km. The barometric pressure is 101.4 kPa and falling—an indicator that unsettled weather is moving in.

Showers are expected to begin early this morning and taper off near noon, though there’s a lingering 40% chance of more showers later this afternoon. Winds will pick up to 20 km/h from the south, gusting to 40 km/h, giving the day a breezy feel as temperatures climb to a pleasant high of 13°C. With a UV index of 4 (moderate), you’ll want to think sunscreen if the clouds thin out by midday.

Tonight brings mainly cloudy skies with another 40% chance of showers lingering in the air. Fog patches are expected to develop overnight, so keep that in mind if you’re on the road. Winds will ease to light by evening after blowing steadily from the south through the day, and the overnight low will be a cool but manageable +1°C.

Looking ahead to Thursday, fog patches will clear through the morning, but skies stay cloudy with another 40% chance of showers. Winds will shift from the northeast at 20 km/h late in the morning, and the high will reach around 11°C. By Thursday night, temperatures take a tumble to -4°C with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries—a not-so-subtle reminder that winter isn’t quite done showing off.

Friday brings a better outlook with a mix of sun and cloud and a high near 10°C. Overnight, temperatures stay mild with a low of +2°C under cloudy periods. Saturday is looking like the real spring breakthrough, with a mix of sun and cloud and a balmy high of 18°C—the warmest we’ve seen in a while. A clear, calm night will follow with a low of 7°C.

On this day in Kenora’s climate history, the warmest temperature recorded was 24.5°C in 1998, while the coldest dipped to -9.4°C in 1967. So today’s 1.4°C start isn’t record-breaking in either direction—it’s simply a reminder of how transitional spring can be in northwestern Ontario.

What to Wear: A waterproof jacket and layers are your best bet today. The morning will feel cool and damp, and gusty winds might make it feel a little cooler than the forecast suggests. Keep an umbrella handy through the afternoon just in case.

Weather Trivia – Lake of the Woods Edition:

Did you know Lake of the Woods has more than 14,500 islands? That makes it one of the most island-rich freshwater lakes in the world—and gives Kenora some of the most unpredictable microclimates in Ontario!