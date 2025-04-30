Geraldton Weather: A Deep Freeze Finale for April—Sunshine, Showers, and a Spring Shuffle

Sunshine Fades into Clouds, and Showers Are Waiting in the Wings

Cold Start, Warm Finish—Classic Northern Ontario Forecast

Good morning from frosty Geraldton, where April clearly didn’t get the memo that it’s supposed to be spring. At 6:00 AM, the mercury sits at a frigid -10.3°C, and it feels even colder at -13°C with a light south wind at 5 km/h. The skies are clear, giving early risers a beautiful—if brisk—view to start the day. Barometric pressure stands at 102.3 kPa, and humidity is fairly high at 87%, giving the cold air a slightly damp bite. Visibility is solid at 16 km, perfect for spotting the sun before the clouds roll in.

Despite the bitter morning chill, things will turn around (a bit) by this afternoon. Sunshine will dominate the early hours before increasing cloudiness settles in later today. Winds will shift from the south and pick up to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h by mid-morning, helping push temperatures to a high of 8°C. That’s quite the climb from where we started! The UV index is 6, considered high, so even in this northwestern chill, a dab of sunscreen is wise if you’re out and about during the midday hours.

Tonight, expect a cloudy sky with a 40% chance of showers late in the evening, turning into steadier showers overnight. Winds remain gusty from the south at 20 km/h before easing late in the evening. The low will settle at a much more forgiving +1°C.

Thursday won’t be quite as bright, with steady showers continuing through the day and winds shifting northeast at 20 km/h by afternoon. The temperature will top out at 6°C, and the UV index drops to 2—low and matching the grey mood. Overnight Thursday, expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of flurries or rain showers, and a return to colder temperatures with a low of -6°C.

Friday stays on the cloudy side with a 40% chance of flurries or rain showers, and a high of only 3°C. Overnight, skies remain mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -8°C. Saturday brings a better balance with a mix of sun and cloud, a 30% chance of flurries or rain showers, and a high reaching 10°C. Clear skies return Saturday night with a low of -3°C.

Historically, Geraldton has seen its share of temperature swings on April 30. The record high for this date was a warm 25.0°C in 1998, while the record low plummeted to -13.3°C in 1974. So today’s start is cold—but not the coldest it’s ever been for this time of year.

What to Wear: Start the day bundled up with a thermal layer, gloves, and a wind-resistant jacket. It may feel like a two-scarf kind of morning, but by afternoon, you’ll want lighter layers as things thaw out—relatively speaking.

Geraldton Weather Trivia:

Geraldton once saw snow in every month of the year—yes, even July! While it didn’t stick, it certainly stuck in the memory of anyone who witnessed it.