Fort Frances Weather: Spring Shows Its Wild Side with a Mix of Showers and Sunshine

Fog, Flurries, and a Sunny Saturday Ahead

Fort Frances is off to a chilly start this morning, hovering just above freezing at 0.3°C as of 5:00 AM CDT. While the skies haven’t been officially observed yet, the forecast suggests a mostly cloudy beginning. The dew point is sitting at -2.9°C, and humidity is at 79%, setting the stage for a damp day ahead. A southeast wind at 13 km/h adds to the early morning chill, while the barometric pressure is at 101.7 kPa and falling—always a good indicator that unsettled weather is moving in.

Today’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers developing later this morning and continuing into the afternoon. Winds will pick up from the south, reaching 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h—so don’t be surprised if your umbrella gets a little feisty. Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures will rise sharply, with a high of 16°C expected. The UV index sits at 5, a moderate level, so if the sun peeks through, a bit of sunscreen won’t go amiss.

Tonight, scattered showers will taper off near midnight, but don’t expect clear skies—clouds stick around with a 60% chance of additional showers. Fog patches are likely to form after midnight, and winds will calm after blowing from the south through the evening. Overnight, temperatures will dip to a mild 4°C.

Thursday continues the cloudy trend with another 60% chance of showers. Morning fog patches will gradually lift, and the high will top out around 12°C. The UV index will again reach a moderate 4. By Thursday night, things cool off considerably with temperatures dropping to -2°C and a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries—yes, flurries are still on the table!

Friday offers a more optimistic outlook, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high near 9°C. Skies will clear overnight, but the temperature will dip again to -2°C. Saturday finally delivers the kind of day we’ve been waiting for: full sun and a high of 17°C, with clear skies continuing into the evening and a low of +4°C.

On this date in Fort Frances weather history, the record high was a warm 26.7°C in 1951, while the record low was a frosty -7.2°C set back in 1967. So today’s swing from near freezing to 16°C isn’t unheard of—it’s just classic spring behaviour in Northwestern Ontario.

What to Wear: Start with layers and a waterproof jacket—you’ll need them early on. A windbreaker or rain shell is a smart pick for the afternoon showers. By the weekend, you might even dust off the short sleeves.

Weather Trivia – Fort Frances Edition:

Fort Frances has seen snow in every month except July—Mother Nature just can’t resist a dramatic entrance, even in summer!