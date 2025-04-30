Dryden & Vermilion Bay Weather: Spring’s Tug-of-War Continues—Showers, Fog, and a Saturday Surprise

A Rollercoaster of Rain, Fog, and Flurries Before a Warm Weekend

It’s a brisk start to the day in Dryden and Vermilion Bay as April signs off with a mostly cloudy sky and a biting breeze. At 5:00 AM CDT, the temperature is -0.9°C, and thanks to a steady south-southeast wind at 24 km/h, it feels closer to -7°C. Visibility is holding at 16 km, while the humidity rests at 74%. Barometric pressure is at 101.6 kPa, hinting at an approaching shift in the weather pattern—namely, more moisture.

Expect skies to remain mostly cloudy this morning with showers beginning late morning and continuing into early afternoon. Winds will hold strong from the south at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, giving the air that blustery spring feel. The high today is expected to reach a comfortable 13°C, while the UV index will be moderate at 3—some breaks in the cloud may give the sun a chance to peek through.

Tonight, showers will taper off in the evening, but the skies won’t clear just yet. A 40% chance of additional light showers lingers through the night. Fog patches are likely to form after midnight as the wind shifts from the southwest and eases to calm. Temperatures will bottom out at a mild +2°C.

Thursday stays gloomy, with cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers continuing. Morning fog patches will dissipate, but the wind will turn to the northeast at 20 km/h, bringing cooler air into the region. The high will only climb to 9°C, and the UV index ticks up slightly to 4. By Thursday night, expect cloudy conditions and a 30% chance of rain or flurries as temperatures drop to -4°C.

Friday offers a mix of sun and cloud with slightly improved temperatures around 9°C, and the night brings cloudy periods and a low near zero. But here’s the twist—Saturday is shaping up beautifully, with a mix of sun and cloud and a springy high of 16°C. Clear skies and a mild low of 6°C will close out the day.

On this date in Dryden’s weather records, the highest recorded temperature was 23.3°C in 2002, while the coldest dipped to -9.7°C in 1967. So this morning’s chill is chilly, but not record-setting—it’s just another day in the unpredictable saga of a Northwestern Ontario spring.

What to Wear: Bundle up this morning with windproof layers, gloves, and a toque—you’ll need them with that wind chill. A waterproof jacket is a good idea for later in the day as showers roll in.

Weather Trivia – Did You Know?

Dryden once recorded snow on May 24th during the so-called “two-four weekend” in 1989. Beer and barbecues met snowflakes that year!