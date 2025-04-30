TORONTO — Hold the phone on those elimination plans — the Ottawa Senators are not done yet! Linus Ullmark turned back the clock and turned away everything the Leafs threw at him, posting a sparkling 29-save shutout to blank Toronto 4-0 Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

That’s right — the Sens staved off elimination again, and now trail the series 3-2 with Game 6 headed back to a rocking Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night.

🧱 Ullmark the Wall

Talk about redemption. After surrendering 12 goals across the first three games of the series, Ullmark has locked in with just three goals allowed on his last 63 shots faced. And now, the Swedish stopper has his first-ever postseason shutout — in his 15th try — and got it when it mattered most.

“It doesn’t matter how you lose — 1-0 or 6-2 — it’s still a loss,” Ullmark said postgame. “My job’s to stop pucks and battle every night. Tonight, we earned it.”

He earned it alright, and then some. The Leafs, led by Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, peppered the net early with a 12-4 shot advantage in the opening frame — but couldn’t solve Ullmark, even on a Tavares breakaway. After that the Leafs seemed to fall.

🦁 Leaders Lead: Tkachuk & Stutzle Shine

When you need your stars to step up, Ottawa’s young guns answered the call. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle each had a goal and a pair of assists, igniting a full-throttle team effort.

“Our best player tonight was Linus,” said Tkachuk, “but it took everybody. The will to win was there, and it paid off.”

Thomas Chabot broke the deadlock early in the second, his point shot deflecting off Matthews past Anthony Stolarz. The Leafs netminder made 15 saves but got little help from a team that looked flat once they fell behind.

💥 Shorty Seals It, Empty-Netters Pad It

Dylan Cozens scored a beauty of a short-handed goal early in the third — a backbreaker created by a heads-up interception from Adam Gaudette.

“He made a great read and I just fired it,” said Cozens. “Simple hockey, and it worked.”

Stutzle and Tkachuk added empty-netters to complete the four-goal statement win and send Sens Nation into celebration.

❄️ Leafs Freeze in Closeout Games… Again

Toronto’s woes in elimination-clinching games continue — they’ve now dropped 13 of their last 14 chances to close out a series. Matthews rang one off the post in the third, but the big guns (Matthews, Marner, and Knies) all finished with a painful minus-4.

“Execution wasn’t there,” said Matthews. “We were chasing the game.”

Coach Craig Berube kept it blunt: “We didn’t block the shot, and our goalie couldn’t see it. That’s on us.”

🔥 All Eyes on Game 6

Now it’s Ottawa’s turn to play in front of the home crowd with the series on the line. Can Ullmark keep the magic going? Can the Leafs finally slam the door? Puck drops Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Grab your popcorn, Thunder Bay — this series just got real.