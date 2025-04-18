Winnipeg’s Easter Weekend Forecast: From Chill to Thrill Under Sunny Skies

From Windy Flurries to Almost 20°C – Spring Wakes Up in Manitoba

Cold Winds and a Chance of Showers Today, Then a Sunny, Warm Easter Sunday Ahead

WINNIPEG – WEATHER UPDATE – Winnipeg’s Easter weekend forecast is the weather equivalent of a resurrection: starting off chilly and blustery with a mix of flurries and showers, but warming rapidly into the high teens by Easter Sunday. If you’ve been waiting for a true taste of spring, it’s coming—just hang tight through today’s gusty start.

As of 5:00 AM CDT at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, the mercury is holding steady at a chilly 0.0°C under cloudy skies. The dew point sits at -1.9°C, with humidity at a damp 87%. Winds from the northwest are blowing at 27 km/h and gusting up to 36 km/h, delivering a brisk wind chill of -6°C. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, and barometric pressure is on the rise at 101.3 kPa—an encouraging sign that change is in the air.

Good Friday – Cold Winds and a Mix of Flurries and Showers

Today will remain mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries or light rain showers throughout the day. With that northwesterly wind sticking around at 30 km/h, it’s going to feel colder than it looks. The high will reach +3°C, but with that wind chill, it’ll feel more like mid-winter through the morning. The UV index is moderate at 3, so a little sun might break through the clouds.

Friday Night – Clearing Skies and a Cold Dip

Tonight stays mostly cloudy early on with a 30% chance of flurries, but skies will clear by morning. The wind will ease from northwest 30 km/h to calm conditions overnight. Temperatures will drop to -5°C, and with lingering breezes early in the evening, wind chills will dip to around -9°C—definitely a night to tuck in with a blanket and some hot cross buns.

Saturday – From Cold Start to Sunny Stretch

Saturday brings a big turnaround. It will start off mainly sunny and stay that way most of the day. Wind chills will still be biting in the morning at -9°C, but south winds at 20 km/h in the afternoon will bring some warmth. The high will reach a pleasant 10°C. The UV index bumps up to 5, so sunglasses and a little sunscreen won’t go amiss.

Saturday night stays clear with a mild low of +5°C—a sign that spring has finally kicked the door open.

Easter Sunday – A Sunny Stunner

Sunday’s forecast is practically a postcard. Expect full sunshine and a high of 19°C—yes, you read that right. It’s the perfect day for family barbecues, egg hunts in the yard, or a long walk without six layers. Sunday night will see just a few cloudy periods and another mild low of +5°C.

And as if that wasn’t enough spring goodness, Monday keeps things rolling with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 13°C. Monday night will be slightly cooler but still pleasant with a low of +5°C. A truly feel-good finish to the long weekend.

What to Wear

Today still demands winter gear—think windproof jackets, gloves, and something warm underneath. Saturday starts off chilly but warms up, so go for layers. By Sunday, it’s full-on spring mode: light jacket optional, sunglasses required. Monday’s mild mix will also favor spring attire with a just-in-case layer for the evening.

Historic Weather Note

On April 18, Winnipeg’s record high hit a glorious 26.1°C, while the coldest recorded low plunged to -16.7°C. With Sunday climbing to near 20°C, we’re not far off that record warmth—definitely one for the books, especially after a frosty Friday start.

Did You Know?

Winnipeg’s wide temperature swings in April are partly due to its prairie location, where there are few natural barriers to stop Arctic air from the north—or warm southerly breezes. That’s why a weekend that starts with flurries can end with sunburns (don’t test it, though).