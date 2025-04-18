Toronto’s Easter Weekend Forecast: Hopping Between Showers and Sunshine

Cloudy Skies, Spring Showers, and a Warm Breeze Ahead

From Thunderstorm Risk to a Sunny Resurrection Sunday

TORONTO – WEATHER UPDATE – If you were hoping for clear skies and chocolate-egg hunts under the sun, Easter weekend in Toronto will be serving a mixed bag instead. From spring warmth and sudden showers to gusty winds and a sunny Sunday interlude, Mother Nature is clearly playing her own game of April Fools… just a little late.

As of 6:00 AM EDT at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the city is starting the day under cloudy skies with a current temperature of 6.9°C. The dew point is sitting at a chilly -3.7°C, giving us a humidity level of 47%. Winds are light from the southeast at 5 km/h, and barometric pressure is at 101.7 kPa but falling—always a telltale sign of changing weather ahead. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, though it might get murky once the showers arrive.

Good Friday Forecast – Warm, Wet, and Maybe a Little Rumbly

Today’s skies will stay mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers this morning, ramping up to a 70% chance by midday. Later in the afternoon, the odds of rain drop back to 30%, but don’t let your guard down—a thunderstorm could pop up at any time. Winds will pick up from the south, reaching 20 km/h by this afternoon, bringing with them a surprising burst of warmth. The high will climb to a very un-April 20°C, so you may get a brief taste of summer—between the raindrops.

Tonight remains unsettled, with a 30% chance of showers early in the evening and showers beginning overnight. There’s also a risk of thunderstorms rolling in later on. The low holds steady at a mild 15°C, so no need to dig out the fleece just yet.

Saturday Shuffle – Stormy Start, Breezy Finish

Showers will end Saturday morning, but clouds linger with a 40% chance of additional rain later in the day. There’s still a risk of an early morning thunderstorm as warm, moist air collides with a colder front. Winds will be dramatic—first from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 50 km/h, then shifting to the northwest at 30 km/h, still gusting to 50, by afternoon. Hang onto your Easter bonnets, folks.

Despite the blustery conditions, the high will reach 17°C before things cool off at night, dropping to a low of +3°C under cloudy skies.

Easter Sunday – A Brief Blessing of Sunshine

Easter Sunday finally delivers the spring weather we’ve been craving. Expect clear skies and sunshine throughout the day with a pleasant high of 12°C. A few clouds will roll in overnight, but the weather stays dry with a low of 4°C. If you’re planning egg hunts or brunch in the park, this is your golden window.

Monday looks like a return to the unsettled trend, with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 9°C. Keep that umbrella close at hand—just in case the long weekend ends on a wet note.

What to Wear

Today calls for layers and a light rain jacket—you’ll want something breathable for the warmth but protective enough for those passing showers. A compact umbrella might be your best friend. For Saturday, hold on to your hats (literally) with those gusty winds. Sunday’s sunshine is perfect for a spring outfit, but toss on a light sweater for those cooler breezes.

Historic Weather Note

On April 18th, Toronto’s warmest recorded temperature was a toasty 26.2°C, while the chilliest dip hit -4.4°C. Today’s forecast high of 20°C is definitely on the balmy side for this time of year, making it feel like nature’s sneaking us a summer preview.

Did You Know?

Toronto experiences more thunderstorms than most major Canadian cities—averaging about 27 storm days per year. That’s thanks to the collision of warm lake air and cooler continental systems. So if you hear a rumble today or Saturday, you’re not alone—just one of many in the GTA getting a little atmospheric drama with their long weekend.