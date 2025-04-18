Sudbury’s Easter Forecast: Raincoats, Snowflakes, and Sunny Comebacks

Light Rain and Spring Surprises for Sudbury’s Long Weekend

Thunderstorm Risk Tonight, Flurries Tomorrow, and Sunshine Easter Sunday

SUDBURY – WEATHER UPDATE – The Easter Bunny may need rain boots and a parka to make the rounds in Sudbury this weekend. A spring smorgasbord of rain, the odd rumble of thunder, flurries, and finally sunshine is on tap for the Greater Sudbury area. Mother Nature is clearly having fun with the forecast.

As of 6:00 AM EDT at Greater Sudbury Airport, it’s a chilly and damp start to the holiday weekend. Light rain is falling with a current temperature of 2.7°C. The dew point is sitting at -3.9°C, keeping humidity at 62%. Winds are coming from the south-southeast at a brisk 18 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.2 kPa and falling—signalling that today’s weather is just the beginning of a busy few days.

Good Friday – Wet Morning, Drier Afternoon, Thunder Possible Tonight

Today’s weather features periods of rain beginning early this morning and ending by mid-afternoon, followed by a 40% chance of lingering showers. Winds will pick up from the south, reaching 20 km/h with gusts to 40 km/h before easing later in the day. Despite the soggy skies, temperatures will climb to a pleasant high of 11°C. The UV index sits at a moderate 4—if the sun peeks out at all, it won’t be for long.

Tonight, the showers return with a risk of thunderstorms joining the mix. Expect a mild low of 4°C, which keeps things wet rather than white—for now.

Saturday – Flurries, Falling Temperatures, and a Frosty Night

Saturday keeps the cloud cover going with a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries as the mercury begins to drop. Winds will shift northwest in the morning, picking up to 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h, helping bring in cooler air. The daytime temperature will fall from early morning highs to just +1°C by the afternoon. This may be one of those “both winter and spring in the same day” scenarios.

Saturday night clears up beautifully, but the mercury dives to -7°C, so if you’re heading out for an early Easter sunrise service on Sunday, bundle up—it’ll feel like February for a moment.

Sunday – A Sunny Easter, Finally

Easter Sunday brings back the sunshine in full, with a high of 9°C under bright skies. A perfect day for outdoor egg hunts, brunch patios, or just drying out from the soggy start to the weekend. Sunday night will feature cloudy periods and a low around zero—chilly, but manageable.

Monday brings a return to rain, with periods of wet weather throughout the day and a high of +5°C. Rain continues into the night with a low around +3°C. Keep that umbrella close—just in case your chocolate bunnies start to melt.

What to Wear

For Friday: Waterproof everything. A decent raincoat, boots, and maybe a portable umbrella for dodging those showers. Saturday? Layer up. Start with light outerwear for the morning, but don’t be fooled—gloves and a warm coat will come in handy by evening. Sunday finally lets you dress for spring, though a sweater or jacket will still be needed for cooler winds.

Historic Weather Note

On April 18 in Sudbury’s past, the record high soared to 23.9°C, while the coldest low ever recorded was a brisk -11.7°C. This weekend’s forecast lands right in the middle of that rollercoaster range, proving once again that April in Northern Ontario can never quite make up its mind.

Did You Know?

Sudbury sits on the Canadian Shield, which not only gives the area its famous rocky landscape but also influences how weather systems behave. The elevation and terrain can create microclimates—one neighbourhood may see flurries, while another just gets drizzle. It’s like your very own weather lottery.