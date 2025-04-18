Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake: Easter Weekend Forecast – Misty Mornings to Sunny Celebrations

From Fog and Flurries to a Bright Easter Finish

Spring’s Slow Start Includes Morning Mist, Chilly Nights, and a Warm Sunday Rebound

SIOUX LOOKOUT & PICKLE LAKE – WEATHER UPDATE – This Easter weekend in Northwestern Ontario comes with a little bit of everything—misty mornings, chilly winds, a touch of snow, and, eventually, a glorious Easter Sunday. It’s the kind of forecast that keeps you on your toes—and your closet wide open for both snow boots and sunglasses.

As of 5:36 AM CDT at Sioux Lookout Airport, the skies are shrouded in mist with a chilly temperature of 0.2°C. The dew point matches the temperature exactly, resulting in full-saturation humidity at 100%. Winds are coming in from the north-northwest at 11 km/h, and visibility is limited to just 1.6 km thanks to fog. Barometric pressure is sitting at 100.9 kPa and falling—a good sign that weather changes are already underway.

Good Friday – Mist, Flurries, and Maybe a Raindrop or Two

This morning’s mist and fog will gradually lift, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. There’s a 40% chance of flurries through the morning, which may transition to rain showers or continue as flurries near noon. The high for the day will be a chilly +3°C, and the UV index remains low at 2—not that the sun will be making much of an appearance.

Friday Night – A Frosty Evening and Overnight Chill

Tonight remains mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries continuing into the evening. Winds stay light at up to 15 km/h, but temperatures drop to a frosty -5°C. With wind chill factored in, it’ll feel closer to -9°C—definitely a night for wool socks and warm drinks.

Saturday – Still Chilly, but a Slight Warm-Up

Saturday continues under mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries in the morning. Winds remain calm at up to 15 km/h, and the high will reach +6°C—better, but still not quite picnic weather. The wind chill will feel like -9°C in the morning, so early risers will want to keep the winter gear handy.

Saturday night clears up, setting the stage for a crisp but beautiful Sunday. Overnight lows will hit -5°C, but under clear skies, it might just be worth stepping out for some early stargazing or prepping that Easter egg hunt.

Easter Sunday – Sunshine and Finally, a Springlike Day

Sunday will be the weekend’s clear winner—sunny skies and a high of 12°C will bring a welcome blast of spring warmth. It’s a great day to get outdoors and soak in some vitamin D. Sunday night stays pleasant with just a few clouds and a low of -2°C.

Looking ahead to Monday, cloud cover returns, but the high remains a comfortable +11°C. Monday night brings more cloudy periods and a low around 0°C—still mild for this time of year in Northwestern Ontario.

What to Wear

Good Friday and Saturday will demand winter layers—think warm coats, mittens, and boots with grip (in case those flurries stick). By Sunday, you can finally break out the lighter jacket or spring hoodie—but keep a sweater nearby for the evening cooldown. Monday stays seasonally mild but not quite T-shirt territory.

Historic Weather Note

On April 18, Sioux Lookout has seen record highs up to 20.8°C and lows dipping as far as -18.3°C. So while this year’s weekend forecast sits in the middle, it’s actually a pretty balanced (and tame) showing for mid-April.

Did You Know?

Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake are both known for their high variability in spring due to their northern positioning and elevation. This often leads to dramatic swings in temperature and weather types—even in a single day. Locals call it “classic spring,” but newcomers might call it confusing.