Sault Ste. Marie’s Easter Forecast: Rainy Rumbles and a Sunny Resurrection

From Thunder and Flurries to Sunday Sunshine in the Soo

Good Friday Brings Showers and a Thunderstorm Risk, Cooler Weekend Ahead

SAULT STE. MARIE – WEATHER UPDATE – If your Easter plans include hopping through puddles, dodging flurries, and then basking in sunshine, you’re right on theme with this weekend’s forecast in the Soo. Sault Ste. Marie’s skies are serving up the full spring sampler, starting with soggy conditions and wrapping up with some golden sunshine.

As of 6:33 AM EDT at Sault Ste. Marie Airport, it’s currently a drizzly 4.6°C under light rain. Humidity is maxed out at a saturated 100%, with matching dew point and temperature readings—hello, foggy glasses. Winds are coming in from the east at 17 km/h, and visibility is limited to just 4 km. The barometric pressure sits at 100.6 kPa and is falling fast, giving us a clear signal that more unsettled weather is just around the corner.

Good Friday – Wet and Wild with Thunderstorm Risk

Rain will continue through the morning and into the afternoon, with a high near 13°C expected later in the day. Showers will persist into the evening, and there’s a risk of a thunderstorm adding a little rumble to your long weekend soundtrack. The UV index is moderate at 4—not a huge concern given the heavy cloud cover.

Winds will shift to the west and increase to 30 km/h by tonight. Rain showers are expected to taper off near midnight, but don’t get too comfy—there’s a 60% chance of flurries overnight. Yes, flurries. Because April. Temperatures will fall to around zero, so anything left wet could end up icy by morning.

Saturday – Gusty, Chilly, and Maybe a Few Flakes

Saturday keeps it cold and cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries throughout the day. Winds will be brisk from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. That’ll add an extra bite to the already cool forecasted high of just +2°C. The UV index holds at a moderate 4, so don’t forget your sunscreen if you’re outdoors—even on cloudy days, UV rays sneak through.

Saturday night brings some clearing and a low of -4°C. You might want to bring in any delicate plants or hide the chocolate eggs indoors for safekeeping.

Easter Sunday – Sunny Skies and Springtime Feels

Sunday redeems the weekend in fine style with clear, sunny skies and a comfortable high of 9°C. The weather will be ideal for egg hunts, park picnics, or just a much-needed stroll to shake off Saturday’s chill. Sunday night clouds over with a 30% chance of rain and a low of +2°C.

On Monday, you’ll want to keep your umbrella close again as periods of rain are expected with a high of 6°C. Rain continues through Monday night with a low of +2°C, meaning a damp end to the long weekend.

What to Wear

Today: Waterproof jacket, hooded if possible, and something breathable to handle the humid conditions. For tonight and Saturday, bundle up with a good windbreaker and warm layers underneath—you’ll feel the chill with those gusty northwest winds. Sunday lets you break out a proper spring outfit, but keep a jacket handy for cooler breezes.

Historic Weather Note

Sault Ste. Marie’s highest recorded temperature on April 18 was a delightful 22.3°C, while the record low dipped to -9.4°C. This year’s middle-ground version might not break records, but it’s got enough variety to keep any weather watcher entertained.

Did You Know?

Sault Ste. Marie’s unique geography—tucked between Lake Superior and Lake Huron—creates fascinating weather patterns. The Soo often gets late-season flurries thanks to lake-enhanced systems that don’t know when to quit. So yes, snow in April? Pretty on-brand.