Overhead Garage Door Maintenance Tips for Peel Region Fluctuating Weather

High temperatures, ice storms, and floods have become increasingly common in the Peel Region. This worrying climate change is now affecting many homes’ exterior features, leading to expedited wear and tear and compromised structural integrity. Homeowners have to take extra care to keep their walls, roofs, overhead garage doors, and other external features safe from expedited destruction. Since the garage door is often overlooked during care and maintenance, we’ll share some effective maintenance tips you can implement in the Peel Region for improved performance against harsh weather.

Winterize to Avoid a Frozen Garage Door

While winters are milder now in the Peel Region due to rising temperatures, there’s still a need to winterize your door to avoid freezing, especially if you travel. Winter weather poses several challenges to garage doors, including the accumulation of ice and snow around the door’s mechanisms, leading to freezing and immobilizing the door. Garage door materials will also contract in winter following an expansion in summer, causing them to warp and misalign.

To prevent all these, keep your garage door and its components well-lubricated to avoid freezing and insulate it for perfect performance in all seasons. If it’s not yet insulated, remove snow and ice regularly from the garage door and surrounding areas to avoid accumulation. If your garage door freezes and shuts, avoid forcing it open, as this could cause further damage. Instead, heat it gently to thaw the ice.

Keep an Eye for Extreme Heat Effects

Summers in the Peel Region can expose your overhead garage door to two main problems: high humidity and extended exposure to UV rays. High humidity and heat can cause your door to warp, and extended exposure to UV rays can lead to fading and discoloration of your door’s paint. Either or both effects will deteriorate your door’s aesthetics and compromise its ability to withstand future exposure to elements, reducing its lifespan.

To avoid these challenges, you can pick an overhead garage door fitted with UV-resistant finishes for a better performance against fading. Schedule regular inspections with a trusted Peel Region Overhead Door Company so they can catch any signs of deterioration early. Ensure the door is cleaned and repainted to maintain its appearance and performance against th scorching heat.

Install Protective Cover for Protection Against Hailstorm

While not as common as other severe weather events like thunderstorms, hailstorms in the Peel Region can wreak havoc on your garage door, leaving behind expensive damages. They leave unsightly dents and dings and even break your garage door’s glasses if they have some. All these hittings and breakings compromise your door’s aesthetics and ability to maintain the favorable indoor temperature of your home. If left unattended for long, these damages can cause more extensive and expensive repairs.

One way to protect your door against hailstorms is to invest in protective covers or screens that can withstand the impact of the hailstorm. You can also reinforce the door with bracing or struts or upgrade to a wind-rated door if possible. Remember to address any dings and dents using requisite tools or calling in the professionals to handle them in time.

Protecting your garage from extreme weather events can boost its longevity and improve your home security and energy efficiency. With these tips, you can keep your Peel Region home safer from the elements and enjoy maximum value for money on your overhead garage door investment.