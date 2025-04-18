Geraldton-Greenstone Easter Weekend Forecast: Misty Mornings, Snowy Nights, and a Sunny Resurrection

From Fog and Flurries to Easter Sunshine in Greenstone Country

Rain and Snow Mix Kicks Off a Chilly but Brightening Weekend

GERALDTON – WEATHER UPDATE – If you’re celebrating Easter in Geraldton and the Greenstone region, be ready for a weekend of everything short of summer. With mist, flurries, light snow, and eventually some springtime sunshine, it’s the kind of forecast that requires both snow boots and sunglasses. Welcome to Northern Ontario, where April is just winter’s slightly warmer cousin.

As of 6:00 AM EDT at Geraldton Airport, the morning is off to a damp and chilly start. Light mist hangs in the air, with a temperature of 0.7°C. The dew point is almost identical at 0.6°C, which gives us a near-saturated humidity reading of 99%. Winds are light from the northeast at 8 km/h, and visibility sits at 8 km—not exactly socked in, but not a bluebird morning either. Barometric pressure is currently 100.5 kPa and slowly falling.

Good Friday – Misty Start, Rain or Flurries Later

This morning’s fog and mist will gradually lift as periods of rain or snow wrap up. Don’t get too comfortable though—cloudy skies will linger, with a 60% chance of rain showers or flurries hanging around through the afternoon. Winds will shift northward and pick up to 20 km/h, helping reinforce the chill. Today’s high will only reach +2°C, with a UV index of 3, which is moderate—on the off-chance the sun peeks through, it could still give you a little glow.

Tonight, expect clouds to stick around with a 60% chance of early evening flurries or rain showers. That’ll transition into periods of light snow by later tonight. Northeasterly winds will pick up to 20 km/h, and the mercury drops to -6°C. The wind chill will make it feel like -12°C overnight—so if the Easter Bunny’s doing any overnight deliveries, he’ll need a good pair of mittens.

Saturday – Light Snow in the Morning, Chilly but Clearing

Saturday starts off with periods of light snow ending in the morning, then we’re back to mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of lingering flurries. Winds will become northwesterly late in the afternoon at 20 km/h, which will keep things crisp. The day’s high will reach a modest +4°C, though morning wind chills will make it feel closer to -10°C—don’t let that sun fool you.

Saturday night clears out nicely, bringing a low of -7°C. If you’re hiding eggs early, best to keep them indoors or risk a frosty surprise.

Sunday – Finally, a Taste of Spring Sunshine

Easter Sunday is shaping up to be the standout of the weekend. Expect full sunshine and a high near 10°C—a lovely jump from the wintry feel of Friday and Saturday. Sunday night sees increasing clouds and a return to below-freezing temps with a low of -4°C, but hey, we’ll take the win.

By Monday, periods of snow or rain return with a high of just +3°C. More wet weather is expected Monday night as well, with a low around -1°C. It wouldn’t be April in Geraldton without a little weather whiplash.

What to Wear

For Friday and Saturday: bundle up. Think winter coat, scarf, gloves, and waterproof footwear, especially with snow in the mix and chilly winds. For Easter Sunday, layer smartly—it’ll feel like spring in the sun, but there’s still a nip in the air, especially early in the morning. Monday? Break out the rain gear once again.

Historic Weather Note

On April 18th, the highest recorded temperature in Geraldton was a surprisingly toasty 21.3°C, while the record low was a frigid -17.2°C. This year’s version falls neatly between, which, for Northern Ontario, feels like a win.

Did You Know?

Geraldton and the surrounding Greenstone region are part of the boreal forest zone, which means longer winters and delayed springs. The local topography also helps trap colder air longer—so if it feels like winter’s overstaying its welcome, it kind of is.