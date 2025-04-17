Weather Advisory: April Showers and a Dash of Snow for Marathon-Schreiber

A Soaked Start to the Weekend, With a Chilly Twist Ahead

Special Weather Statement in Effect: Rain, Thunderstorms, and a Little Snow Drama

MARATHON – WEATHER UPDATE – Residents in the Marathon–Schreiber region should brace for a soggy stretch as a low-pressure system rolls in tonight, packing rain, a few rumbles of thunder, and a messy mix of precipitation heading into the weekend.

As of 9:00 PM EDT, conditions in Terrace Bay report a cool 2.2°C under cloudy skies, though visibility isn’t being officially observed at this hour. The barometric pressure sits at 101.0 kPa and is falling—an unmistakable signal of the incoming weather system. Humidity is at a damp 79%, and there’s a southeast wind gently nudging along at 10 km/h, soon to pick up before calming later this evening.

Tonight into Friday – Wet, Wild, and a Bit Thunderous

Rain will begin in earnest this evening, with totals ranging from 15 to 25 mm expected by early Friday. Some areas could receive more, especially if thunderstorms sneak in late this evening or after midnight. With the ground still frozen in spots, this deluge could overwhelm drainage systems, making water pooling and localized flooding possible—especially in low-lying areas. So watch your step, and maybe avoid those splash zones.

Winds from the southeast will ramp up to 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h before easing overnight. Expect a mild low of +2°C.

By Friday morning, the steady rain should taper off to more scattered showers, totalling about 5 mm. The sky stays mostly grey, with a 40% chance of showers lingering throughout the day. Winds shift northward at 20 km/h by late morning, helping to cool things down. Friday’s high? A modest 7°C with a UV index of 3—so you may want to keep your sunglasses nearby, just in case.

By Friday evening, temperatures dip sharply to -5°C. That rain? It might flip to flurries as the wind stays steady from the north at 20 km/h. Overnight wind chills could feel like -11°C—don’t let those early spring vibes fool you.

Weekend Outlook – Don’t Pack Away the Parka Yet

Saturday looks mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light flurries and a high of only +3°C. Saturday night turns crisp and clear, dropping again to -5°C.

Sunday offers a sunnier reprieve with a high of +6°C—perfect weather for a cautious step outside—but don’t get too cozy. Cloud cover returns Sunday night with a 30% chance of snow and a low of -1°C.

Come Monday, it’s another weather rollercoaster: expect periods of snow or rain with a daytime high around +4°C, followed by a 40% chance of snow or rain through the night. Welcome to spring in Northern Ontario—layered like your best flannel outfit.

What to Wear

Tonight and Friday are all about waterproofing—rain boots, a hooded jacket, and an extra layer for when temperatures take a nosedive overnight. Saturday and Sunday will demand gloves and a toque again, especially in the evenings. And if you’re heading out Monday, don’t forget your waterproof gear and your winter boots—just in case.

Historic Weather Note

On this date in Marathon’s weather history, the record high was a surprisingly warm 20.4°C, while the chilliest low was a frosty -10.0°C. So while this year’s version isn’t exactly pleasant, it’s far from the extremes Northern Ontario has known.

Did You Know?

The North Shore of Lake Superior—including Marathon and Schreiber—often sees some of the most variable spring weather in the province. Thanks to the lake’s frigid waters, systems slow down and intensify over the region, sometimes packing surprises like late-April snow.