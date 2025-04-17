Wawa Weather: Rain, Rumbles, and a Springtime Snow Surprise

A Wet and Wild Start to the Weekend in Wawa and Pukaskwa Park

Special Weather Statement in Effect with Rain, Thunderstorm Risk, and a Frosty Finish

WAWA – WEATHER UPDATE – Spring in Northern Ontario is never short on drama, and this week is no exception for Wawa and nearby Pukaskwa National Park. A low-pressure system is sweeping into the region this evening, bringing with it a generous helping of rainfall, a chance of thunderstorms, and yes—even some snow by the weekend.

As of 9:00 PM EDT at Wawa Airport, the temperature is a relatively mild 8.3°C. Despite the warmth, the air is dry with a dew point of -7.9°C and humidity hovering at just 31%. The barometric pressure reads 101.1 kPa and is holding steady—for now. Winds are light from the south-southwest at 7 km/h, though that will change as the system gains strength overnight.

Rain Rolls In Tonight with Thunder on Tap

Rain will begin falling steadily this evening and continue overnight, with total accumulations ranging from 15 to 25 mm. Thunderstorms may roll through late this evening or after midnight, making for a noisy night in cottage country. The combination of melting snow and frozen ground means the water won’t soak in easily, so localized flooding and ponding on roads are possible—time to double-check those basement sump pumps.

Winds will shift and strengthen, becoming southerly at 20 km/h after midnight. Overnight temperatures will remain above freezing, with a low of +3°C.

Friday Forecast – Damp, Dreary, and Dipping Temps

Friday begins with periods of rain tapering off by late morning, only to be replaced by a 60% chance of more showers throughout the day. Expect another 5 mm of precipitation and a daytime high of 8°C. The UV index remains low at 2, which is just as well—you won’t be seeing much sunshine anyway.

As evening approaches, the wind swings to the north at 20 km/h, dragging colder air down from Hudson Bay. That rain? It’ll likely switch over to flurries, and with a low of -3°C overnight and a wind chill near -8, you’ll want to swap out your umbrella for a toque and gloves.

Weekend Weather – From Flurries to Sunshine

Saturday stays grey with a 40% chance of flurries and a high around the freezing mark—perfect weather for second-guessing whether spring ever really started. Saturday night clears up nicely, though it’ll be crisp with a low of -6°C.

Sunday brings a welcome change with sunny skies and a high of +5°C—definitely the best day to get outside. But clouds return by Sunday night, and Monday follows with more mixed precipitation. Expect rain or snow through the day with a high of just +3°C, and continued unsettled weather into Monday night.

What to Wear

Tonight and tomorrow demand waterproof outerwear—think raincoat, waterproof boots, and an umbrella that can handle gusty winds. Layer up with something warm for the evenings as temps take a nosedive. For the weekend? Keep your parka and mitts within reach—spring hasn’t quite settled in just yet.

Historic Weather Note

Wawa’s warmest recorded temperature for April 17 came in at a balmy 21.2°C, while the record low dropped to a bitter -11.3°C. So, while this mix of rain and flurries feels extreme, it’s far from the wildest weather this region has seen in April.

Did You Know?

Pukaskwa National Park is known for its rugged Lake Superior shoreline—and also for having some of the highest annual precipitation totals in Ontario. The lake’s influence means that spring weather systems often linger longer here than inland areas. Bring a rain jacket and snow boots if you’re hiking this time of year—you never know what kind of weather will greet you at the trailhead!