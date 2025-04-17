UPDATE: Additional Historic Sexual Assault Charges Laid in NAPS Investigation

Attawapiskat Man Now Faces 13 Charges Linked to Alleged Abuse Spanning Over Two Decades

⚠️ Reader Advisory: This article involves allegations of sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers. Please consider your well-being before reading. Support resources are listed below.

ATTAWAPISKAT & MOOSONEE – April 17, 2025 – The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) has laid additional historic sexual assault charges against a 67-year-old Attawapiskat man, following further investigation into allegations of abuse that span over 20 years.

George “Speedy” HOOKIMAW, of Attawapiskat First Nation, was re-arrested on April 16, 2025 by members of the NAPS Crime Unit and now faces three new charges:

Sexual Interference

Sexual Assault x2

HOOKIMAW appeared for a bail hearing on April 17 and was released from custody under conditions, pending a future court date.

Background: Long-Term Investigation into Historic Allegations

The case dates back to a November 2024 investigation launched by the NAPS Crime Unit. Initial findings identified three alleged victims, with the abuse reportedly occurring between 1971 and 1994 in Attawapiskat First Nation and Moosonee.

The victims were between four and 17 years old at the time of the alleged incidents.

On March 18, 2025, HOOKIMAW was initially arrested and charged with the following:

Indecent Assault x3

Gross Indecency x3

Sexual Assault x2

Sexual Exploitation

He was released on conditions following a bail hearing held March 19.

Ongoing Investigation: Police Urge More Victims to Come Forward

The NAPS Crime Unit believes there may be additional survivors who have not yet come forward. Police are urging anyone with information—no matter how old the incidents may be—to reach out.

Contact Investigators Directly:

Addressing Historic Abuse in Northern Communities

A Legacy of Silence, A Call for Healing

Historic abuse cases—particularly in remote and Indigenous communities—often go unreported for decades due to stigma, fear, or lack of support services. In many Northern communities, survivors of sexual abuse have long struggled with limited access to trauma-informed care or culturally appropriate resources.

The investigation into George HOOKIMAW is part of a broader reckoning with the past, as more survivors across Northern Ontario and Canada come forward, often emboldened by increased awareness and support structures now available.

Why Survivors May Delay Disclosure

Fear of not being believed

Lack of culturally safe support

Social pressure and community dynamics

Emotional trauma or memory repression

Fear of retribution or community backlash

Recognizing these barriers is essential for providing non-judgmental, supportive environments that allow survivors to share their stories safely—on their own terms.

Healing Through Support and Justice

Organizations and police services across the region are beginning to integrate trauma-informed practices, culturally respectful outreach, and survivor-first approaches into their work.

Resources and services are available for those who may be ready to come forward, whether the abuse occurred last year or fifty years ago.

Support Services Available

Survivors of sexual assault or abuse can access confidential, trauma-informed support through the following services in Northern Ontario:

Talk4Healing (for Indigenous women): 1-855-554-4325

Ontario Victim Services : 1-888-579-2888

Thunder Bay Sexual Assault Centre : 1-807-344-4502

Hope for Wellness Help Line (24/7): 1-855-242-3310

Why This Matters in the North

This case underscores the importance of supporting survivors of historic abuse and addressing the lasting trauma inflicted in remote and Indigenous communities. NetNewsLedger will continue to follow this story closely as the investigation progresses.