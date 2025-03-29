Poilievre Promises Tax Fairness for Travelling Trades Workers, Targets Corporate Jet Write-Offs

Travelling Trades to Get Full Tax Relief on Work-Related Expenses

WINNIPEG, MB – March 29, 2025 – In a move aimed at rebalancing Canada’s tax system in favour of working-class Canadians, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced a major policy shift that would allow travelling trades workers to deduct the full cost of food, transportation, and accommodation when travelling for work.

Speaking at a press event in Winnipeg, Poilievre drew a clear line between luxury tax breaks for corporate elites and the real, everyday expenses tradespeople face to get to job sites—particularly in industries like construction, logging, and mining.

“It’s outrageous that jet-setting executives get better tax treatment than the people who build our country,” said Poilievre. “We’re going to end that.”

Corporate Jet Perks to Be Grounded Under Conservative Tax Plan

The proposed reform would eliminate write-offs for luxury corporate jets unless they are essential for business purposes. Companies will only be permitted to deduct the cost equivalent to a commercial flight. Flights chartered to reach remote job sites, such as those in Northern Ontario or the oil sands, will remain exempt—ensuring access for essential operations remains intact.

At the heart of the proposed reform is the principle that tax deductions should apply to legitimate costs of earning income, not perks for the privileged.

“Executives can take a commercial flight. Tradespeople don’t have that option—they go where the work is, often dozens of times a year,” Poilievre added.

Northern Ontario Workers Could Benefit from Proposed Reform

For Thunder Bay and Northern Ontario, this proposal could carry significant implications. Many local workers in mining, forestry, and construction regularly travel hundreds of kilometres to remote job sites, often out-of-pocket for expenses not fully covered under current tax laws.

The policy builds on Private Members’ Bill C-241, introduced by Conservative MP Chris Lewis, which would allow anyone travelling over 120 km for work to fully deduct related costs—similar to how businesses currently write off operational expenses.

Political Context: A Working-Class Push Ahead of the Next Election

This announcement feeds directly into Poilievre’s broader campaign messaging: that the Liberal government is out of touch with working Canadians, and a new Conservative government would prioritize blue-collar concerns.

“After a lost Liberal decade, costs and crime are up, our economy is down, and we’re falling under America’s thumb,” Poilievre said. “It’s time for a government that puts Canadian workers first—for a change.”

The policy also takes aim at high-profile figures like Mark Carney, accusing him and others of taking advantage of unfair tax privileges while working Canadians struggle with the rising cost of living.

Thunder Bay Angle: With Thunder Bay’s role as a northern hub for tradespeople, mining contractors, and construction crews, the tax reform could translate into real savings for local workers who regularly commute to sites in Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Marathon, and beyond.

As federal election talk heats up, this platform plank could resonate deeply across Northwestern Ontario.