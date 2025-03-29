Play Ball! Richmond, Indiana Joins the Northwoods League for 2026 Season

Historic Don McBride Stadium to roar back to life with top-tier summer collegiate baseball

Rochester, Minn. – March 29, 2025 — Grab your scorecards and fire up the grill — baseball is back in Richmond, Indiana! The Northwoods League is stepping up to the plate with the announcement of its newest franchise, set to make its long-awaited debut in the summer of 2026.

This fresh addition to the League’s 24-team lineup brings high-energy, fan-first baseball action to Don McBride Stadium, one of the Midwest’s most storied ballparks. A multi-year lease agreement was inked in September 2024 by Richmond Community Schools, Richmond Baseball, LLC, and Northwoods League, Inc., locking in a brand-new era of summer fun.

⚾ A New Chapter at a Classic Venue

Baseball fans in Richmond know the legacy — from the Richmond Roosters of the Frontier League (1995–2005) to decades of minor league ball before that. And now, thanks to this landmark partnership, Don McBride Stadium will once again echo with the crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, and the smell of hot dogs on a summer breeze.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Richmond to the Northwoods League family,” said League President and Commissioner Ryan Voz. “This is a baseball town through and through, and we’re honored to bring the next generation of stars to a stadium that’s hosted so many legends of the past.”

🎓 Elite Talent, Hometown Feel

The Northwoods League has a serious track record — more than 370 alumni have gone on to the Major Leagues, and that pipeline is showing no signs of slowing down. Richmond fans will get a front-row seat to tomorrow’s stars, today.

And it’s not just baseball. It’s entertainment. It’s community. It’s everything summer should be.

Superintendent Curtis Wright of Richmond Community Schools couldn’t be more excited:

“This is more than just a game. It’s an investment in our students, our families, and our future. We’re proud to carry the history of McBride Stadium forward with this incredible partnership.”

🧢 Meet the Team Behind the Team

The Richmond Baseball ownership group is a stacked lineup of seasoned pros from across the sports, media, and entertainment world, including:

Matt Bomberg , longtime Northwoods League exec and President of the Great Lakes Division

Ryan Voz , NWL Commissioner and co-owner of the Willmar Stingers

Eli Bayless , marketing maven and former Detroit Tigers events guru

Jon Gries , actor/director best known as Uncle Rico in Napoleon Dynamite and star of HBO’s The White Lotus

Chris Nelson , former TV meteorologist turned media entrepreneur

Jared Vasiliauskas, sports lawyer with deep experience across the athletic business landscape

🎟️ What to Expect in 2026

36 home games at Don McBride Stadium

High-energy promotional nights, giveaways, theme games, and more

A full summer schedule from late May through mid-August

A chance to connect with the community — and create memories under the lights

Want in on the action? Details on tickets, sponsorships, and team branding will be announced soon.

📱 Stay in the Loop

Until the team’s website goes live, fans can follow the squad’s journey on social media: