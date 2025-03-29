OPP investigating suspicious death of 50-year-old Douglas Turtle in Pikangikum First Nation

PIKANGIKUM FIRST NATION – REGIONAL NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are conducting an investigation into a suspicious death in Pikangikum First Nation, following an emergency response to a call on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Officers from the Pikangikum OPP Detachment responded to a report of an individual in medical distress near Airport Road. Upon arrival, the individual was found unresponsive and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Douglas Turtle, 50 years old, of Pikangikum First Nation.

Ongoing Investigation and Forensic Review

A postmortem examination will be conducted at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS) in Toronto to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is being led by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). The team is receiving support from OPP Forensic Identification Services, and is working in collaboration with both the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

As part of the active investigation, residents can expect a continued police presence in the area surrounding Airport Road.

Public Urged to Assist

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to investigators is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.