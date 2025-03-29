Conservatives Decry “Mark Carney’s Radical Drug Agenda”

Conservatives Charge -“The same failed Liberal policies will only bring more drugs, death and chaos to our streets”

Ottawa, ON – Radical activists are fighting to keep drug sites near schools and daycares in Ontario. From coast to coast, Liberals don’t care if Canadians oppose drug sites in their neighbourhoods or suffer from increased crime and disorder where these sites are imposed.

Failed Liberal drug experiments will continue across Canada if Carney’s Liberals are elected to a fourth term following a decade of 50,000 overdose deaths, a 50% surge in violent crime, tent cities and chaos in our communities.

Mark Carney’s choices of candidates confirm this.

Just hear it from them:

Gregor Robertson – Fraserview – South Burnaby

“The impact of the [drug injection] site on crime rates and expressions of community support or opposition should not be relevant to the Federal Government’s approval process.”

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith – Beaches-East York

Legalizing all drugs would be good for Canada.

Taleeb Noormohamed – Vancouver-Granville

“We know that supervised consumption sites save lives by providing a safe, clean space for people to bring their own drugs to use and to be able to test these drugs safely.”

Brendan Hanley – Yukon

“Safe supply, supervised consumption, better access to treatment, effective prevention and decriminalization are all approaches that, combined, can help prevent more deaths.”

Ryan Turnbull – Whitby

“Supervised consumption and drug-checking services help to save lives.”

Élisabeth Brière – Sherbrooke

“There are several ways to help drug users, and if we want to keep people safe, supervised consumption sites and overdose prevention sites are part of the solution.”

Will Greaves – Victoria

“The Liberals would be smart to lean into drug decriminalization”

The Conservatives argue, “Mark Carney and his failed Liberal team have been exactly wrong on every issue. Conservatives will stop giving out tax-funded opioids, shut down the drug sites and put the resources into treatment and recovery to bring our loved ones home drug-free”.