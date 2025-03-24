Crack Cocaine Seized, Four Arrested in Keewaywin First Nation Drug Raid

Keewaywin First Nation, ON – A joint police operation has led to four arrests and the seizure of crack cocaine in Keewaywin First Nation. The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) carried out a search warrant at a residential home on the morning of Friday, March 21, resulting in the arrest of four individuals, including a 19-year-old man from Hamilton.

The operation was conducted by members of the NAPS Intelligence Unit and Emergency Response Team, supported by officers from the Keewaywin and Sandy Lake First Nation detachments. All suspects were arrested without incident at the residence.

Police recovered a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, cash, edged weapons, and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Following the search, three of the suspects were released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The fourth individual, Diego Vaides-Bonilla, 19, of Hamilton, was remanded into custody following a bail hearing held on Saturday, March 22.

Charges laid include:

A 29-year-old male from Keewaywin First Nation:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

A 25-year-old male from Keewaywin First Nation:

Same charges as above

A 36-year-old female from Keewaywin First Nation:

Same charges as above

Diego Vaides-Bonilla, 19, of Hamilton:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

NAPS continues to prioritize community safety through targeted enforcement against drug trafficking in Northern communities. The investigation remains ongoing.

Helping Make Your Community Safer!

In First Nation communities, where populations are smaller and ties between families run deep, the presence of drug dealers and bootleggers can have a devastating ripple effect.

Reporting these activities is not just about enforcing the law—it’s about safeguarding the health and future of the entire community.

When harmful substances like crack cocaine or illicit alcohol are allowed to circulate unchecked, they increase the risk of addiction, violence, and mental health crises.

Now consider Fentanyl, where a dose so tiny it could hide on a grain of salt is deadly and the real issues come to full stop scary reality.

These consequences often impact not just the users but their families and children, who may face neglect, poverty, or emotional trauma as a result.

Taking a stand against illegal drug and alcohol activity can save lives—literally. Fentanyl-laced drugs and unsafe bootleg alcohol have been linked to overdoses and poisoning, both of which have claimed lives in Northern Ontario.

When community members report known dealers or bootleggers to authorities, it allows law enforcement to intervene before more harm is done. These actions can lead to the disruption of supply chains and send a strong message that this type of exploitation will not be tolerated in the community.

Beyond the immediate health dangers, drug and alcohol trafficking can tear families apart. Children growing up in homes affected by addiction are more likely to experience trauma, fall behind in school, and continue the cycle of substance abuse.

Reporting those who profit off others’ pain is a courageous step toward protecting vulnerable youth and giving families a chance to heal. It also gives front-line services and support programs the opportunity to step in and provide help where it’s needed most.

The reality especially is these drug dealers from out of the community don’t give a thought to the damage and trauma. They only see the people as a source of money.

Communities are strongest when people look out for one another. Speaking out against bootleggers and drug traffickers is a way of honouring that collective responsibility.

It empowers Elders, leaders, and youth alike to reclaim their community’s safety, dignity, and well-being. While fear or stigma may discourage some from coming forward, creating a safe, confidential, and supportive space for reporting can foster resilience and hope—paving the way for healthier futures for all.