62-Year-Old Thunder Bay Man Faces Multiple Charges in Alleged Sexual Assault of Youth

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man is facing multiple serious charges following a weekend incident involving the alleged sexual assault of a female youth.

Thunder Bay Police Service Primary Response officers were called to the 400 block of Cumberland Street North on Sunday, March 23, in response to a report that an adult male accused of sexual assault was at the location.

Upon arrival, officers interviewed the complainants and learned that a young female had reportedly been sexually assaulted by a 62-year-old man who was known to her.

The suspect was identified at the scene and arrested without incident.

He is now facing the following charges:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Sexual Exploitation

To protect the identity of the victim, the name of the accused is not being released.

The accused made a court appearance over the weekend and has been remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear again in court at a later date.