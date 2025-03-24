62-Year-Old Thunder Bay Man Faces Multiple Charges in Alleged Sexual Assault of Youth

By
James Murray
-
3378
Police have made an arrest

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man is facing multiple serious charges following a weekend incident involving the alleged sexual assault of a female youth.

Thunder Bay Police Service Primary Response officers were called to the 400 block of Cumberland Street North on Sunday, March 23, in response to a report that an adult male accused of sexual assault was at the location.

Upon arrival, officers interviewed the complainants and learned that a young female had reportedly been sexually assaulted by a 62-year-old man who was known to her.

The suspect was identified at the scene and arrested without incident.

He is now facing the following charges:

  • Sexual Assault

  • Sexual Interference

  • Sexual Exploitation

To protect the identity of the victim, the name of the accused is not being released.

The accused made a court appearance over the weekend and has been remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear again in court at a later date.

Previous articleCrack Cocaine Seized, Four Arrested in Keewaywin First Nation Drug Raid
Next articleMaxime Bernier: People’s Party Leader Offers Libertarian Alternative with Emphasis on Sovereignty and Freedom
James Murray
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR