Thunder Bay: Sunshine Today, Mild Afternoon Before a Cooldown Returns

Spring Teases with Warmer Temps, but Cold Nights Persist

Thunder Bay sees sunshine today with a high of 7°C before cooling back down. A chance of flurries returns Thursday night, with colder temperatures ahead

Thunder Bay is waking up to a chilly morning at -7°C under partly cloudy skies. The humidity is high at 96%, and with a southwest wind at 7 km/h, it feels more like -11°C. The barometric pressure is at 101.7 kPa and falling, signaling some upcoming changes in the weather. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, making for a crisp but cold start.

Today: Sunshine with a Mild Afternoon

The morning starts bright and chilly, but by the afternoon, expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing to a high of 7°C. A north wind at 20 km/h will pick up by late morning, making it feel colder at first, but it won’t stop the warmest day of the week from arriving. The UV index will be moderate at 3, so sunglasses might be a good idea.

Tonight: Clear Skies but a Cold Dip

Skies will clear overnight as winds ease, becoming light late in the evening. The low will drop to -10°C, and with a lingering wind chill of -12°C, it’ll be a brisk night.

Thursday, March 20: Another Sunny Day Before Flurries Move In

Thursday will start cold, with a wind chill of -12°C, but sunshine will dominate, and temperatures will climb to +5°C by the afternoon. Winds will remain light, up to 15 km/h, making for a pleasant but cool spring-like day. The UV index stays moderate at 3.

Thursday Night: Cloudy periods with a 60% chance of flurries and a low of -5°C.

Looking Ahead: Flurries and Colder Nights

Friday, March 21: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries. High -1°C .

High . Friday Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries. Low -19°C —a deep freeze returns!

Low —a deep freeze returns! Saturday, March 22: Sunny but cold , high -1°C .

, high . Saturday Night: Clear and cold , low -13°C .

, low . Sunday, March 23: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. High +1°C —finally breaking into positive temperatures again!

High —finally breaking into positive temperatures again! Sunday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -8°C.

What to Wear

Mornings will be cold, so a winter coat, gloves, and hat are a must, especially with wind chills making it feel like -10 to -12°C. By the afternoon, a lighter jacket will work, thanks to the warmer temperatures. However, don’t let the sunshine fool you—nights will still be frigid, so keep the heavy coat handy for the evenings.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay has seen extremes in March weather. The warmest March 19 on record hit 16.8°C in 2012, while the coldest was -28.6°C in 1965. Today’s +7°C high might feel like a heatwave compared to past March deep freezes!

Enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures today, Thunder Bay—winter isn’t done yet, but spring is knocking on the door!