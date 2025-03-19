Premier Doug Ford Unveils Cabinet

TORONTO — Today, Premier Doug Ford unveiled his cabinet with an experienced team that will deliver on the government’s mandate to do whatever is necessary to protect Ontario in the face of tariffs from the United States, while building a stronger, more competitive and resilient economy.

“As Ontario faces one of the greatest challenges in our history, workers and families are counting on us to stand up for their jobs and wellbeing,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Our government will double down on our plan to build, train and reskill workers for better jobs and bigger paycheques, tear down internal trade barriers, retool companies for new customers in new markets, attract more investments and cut through red tape to develop our vast natural resources, including critical minerals in the Ring of Fire. No matter what, we will protect Ontario.”

Ontario’s new Executive Council is as follows:

Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health

Trevor Jones, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness

Doug Downey, Attorney General

Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services

Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism

Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

Paul Calandra, Minister of Education

Jill Dunlop, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines

Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance

Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and the Minister Responsible for Ring of Fire Economic and Community Partnerships

Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure

David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development

Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, Minister of Long-Term Care

Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources

George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth

Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement

Andrea Khanjin, Minister of Red Tape Reduction

Lisa Thompson, Minister of Rural Affairs

Raymond Cho, Minister of Seniors and Accessibility

Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General

Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport

Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation

Caroline Mulroney, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Francophone Affairs

Michael Tibollo, Associate Attorney General, as part of the Ministry of the Attorney General

Zee Hamid, Associate Minister of Auto Theft and Bail Reform, as part of the Ministry of the Solicitor General

Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries, as part of the Ministry of Energy and Mines

Kevin Holland, Associate Minister of Forestry and Forest Products, as part of the Ministry of Natural Resources

Graydon Smith, Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, as part of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Vijay Thanigasalam, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, as part of the Ministry of Health

Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business, as part of the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, as part of the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services

To effectively deliver on its plan to protect Ontario, the government is also making changes to certain ministries’ areas of authority and responsibilities:

The Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks will now have responsibility over conservation authorities

The Minister of Energy and Mines and the Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries will now have responsibility over broadband expansion and connectivity

Marit Stiles, Leader of the Official Opposition, released the following statement in response to Doug Ford’s cabinet announcement:

“I want to congratulate Premier Ford and the new cabinet as they are sworn in. However, at this critical moment for Ontario, this is not the time for more of the same.” said Stiles.

“People are worried about the future of our province and our country. They are struggling to afford groceries; they can’t find a family doctor or an affordable place to live.”

“This cabinet includes the same Minister of Transportation who couldn’t open a transit line, the same Minister of Health who downplayed the doctor shortage, and the same Minister of Infrastructure who spent weeks dodging basic questions. All in the most expensive front bench in the province’s history.”

“People deserve a government and a cabinet that rises to the challenge of this moment. One that will fight rising costs, invest in building homes, hire doctors, and build a tariff-proof economy. They can count on Ontario’s Official Opposition NDP to keep up that fight at Queen’s Park and across the province to hold Doug Ford’s Conservatives to account every single day.”

The Official Opposition Shadow Cabinet will be announced in the coming days.