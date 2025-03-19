Northern Ontario Weather Outlook: Cold Mornings, Flurries, and a Late-Week Chill

A Mix of Sun, Cloud, and Flurries Across the Region

Northern Ontario’s remote communities are experiencing a mix of winter’s lingering chill and brief hints of spring warmth.

Over the next few days, expect a combination of sunshine, increasing cloud cover, and scattered flurries as temperatures fluctuate between mild daytime highs and frigid overnight lows. Wind chills will remain a factor, especially in the mornings and overnight, making conditions feel significantly colder than the actual temperatures.

A strong high-pressure system is keeping skies mainly clear today, but as the week progresses, clouds and scattered snow flurries will push in, especially on Thursday night into Friday.

The coldest overnight temperatures are expected in Fort Severn and Attawapiskat, while slightly milder conditions will be felt in Sandy Lake and Sachigo Lake.

Regional Overview:

Wednesday (March 19): Mainly sunny with increasing clouds later in the day. Winds will be light to moderate from the north. Temperatures range from -5°C to -15°C , with wind chills making it feel closer to -20°C in the morning.

Thursday (March 20): More cloud cover with flurries developing in some areas. Daytime highs range from -2°C to -10°C, with wind chills still keeping conditions brisk.

More cloud cover with flurries developing in some areas. Daytime highs range from , with wind chills still keeping conditions brisk. Friday (March 21): A mix of sun and cloud with a 40-60% chance of flurries. Temperatures will drop again, with overnight lows plummeting to -20°C or colder in some areas.

Community-Specific Forecasts

Sachigo Lake

Wednesday: Sunny with increasing clouds in the evening. High -5°C . Wind chill -18°C in the morning .

Thursday: Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries. High -4°C.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with light snow possible. Low -15°C.

Cloudy with light snow possible. Low . Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries. High -6°C, low -22°C at night.

Fort Severn – Wasaho Cree Nation

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with a high of -8°C . Wind chill near -20°C .

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with a 60% chance of flurries in the evening. High -6°C.

Thursday Night: Flurries likely, with a low of -20°C.

Flurries likely, with a low of . Friday: Mostly cloudy with occasional flurries. High -10°C, low -25°C at night.

Sandy Lake

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high of -6°C . Wind chills near -18°C in the morning.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries in the afternoon. High -3°C.

Thursday Night: Snow showers possible, low -14°C.

Snow showers possible, low . Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of -5°C. Nighttime low -20°C.

Neskantaga

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a high of -7°C . Wind chills dropping to -20°C in the morning .

Thursday: More cloud cover, but a 30% chance of light flurries by evening. High -5°C.

Thursday Night: Cloudy periods, low -16°C.

Cloudy periods, low . Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with flurries possible. High -7°C, low -21°C at night.

Bearskin Lake

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high -6°C .

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with a 40% chance of flurries in the afternoon. High -3°C.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with occasional flurries. Low -15°C.

Cloudy with occasional flurries. Low . Friday: A mix of sun and cloud, 40% chance of flurries. High -7°C, nighttime low -22°C.

Cat Lake

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with a few clouds later in the day. High -5°C .

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high -2°C.

Thursday Night: Cloudy periods, low -13°C.

Cloudy periods, low . Friday: 40% chance of flurries, high -6°C. Nighttime low -20°C.

Attawapiskat

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud, high -8°C .

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries developing in the afternoon. High -7°C.

Thursday Night: Flurries likely, low -20°C.

Flurries likely, low . Friday: Cloudy with light snow possible. High -9°C, nighttime low -26°C—the coldest spot in the region!

What to Wear

For all communities, mornings will be extremely cold, with wind chills near -20°C or lower. Proper winter gear—heavy coat, gloves, hat, scarf, and insulated boots—is a must. As temperatures slightly improve in the afternoons, layers are a good idea to adjust for milder conditions.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Attawapiskat recorded one of the coldest March temperatures in Northern Ontario history at -40.6°C in 1965? Meanwhile, Sachigo Lake once warmed up to +8.9°C on a March 19 in 2012—talk about extremes!

Final Outlook

Northern Ontario’s communities are in for a fairly stable stretch of weather with cold mornings, some flurries by Thursday night, and another round of deep freeze heading into the weekend. While spring may be officially here, winter isn’t letting go just yet!