Glenn Hudson: Boxing, Mentorship, and the Power of Redemption From Fighter to Mentor: A Journey of Transformation

For Glenn Hudson, boxing isn’t just a sport—it’s a way of life. A USA-certified boxing coach, entrepreneur, and mentor, Hudson has dedicated over 20 years to the art of boxing. More than just training fighters, he is committed to molding individuals into their strongest selves, both mentally and physically.

Raised in Arkansas, Hudson always had a passion for boxing, but his path to success wasn’t without obstacles. After spending 15 years in corporate America mastering leadership and strategy, he made a life-altering decision to leave behind the traditional workforce and pursue his calling: coaching. However, a federal prison sentence for a white-collar crime reshaped his perspective, giving him a newfound purpose to inspire and guide others toward better choices.

The Creation of Major Moves Boxing & Fitness

With a renewed vision, Hudson established Major Moves Boxing & Fitness, a gym that quickly became the largest boxing community in his region. His goal was simple—to create an environment where young athletes and individuals of all backgrounds could train, grow, and develop the mindset of a champion.

Through his leadership, Major Moves evolved beyond a gym. It became a hub for mentorship, discipline, and personal transformation. Hudson instills in his students that boxing is not just about physical strength but about resilience, self-control, and determination.

Major Grace Moves Foundation: A Mission Bigger Than the Ring

Beyond boxing, Hudson sought to make an impact on a larger scale. This led to the birth of Major Grace Moves Foundation, an organization dedicated to mentoring young people and teaching them life skills through the discipline of boxing. Through workshops, training programs, and structured guidance, he empowers youth to make smart choices, avoid pitfalls, and carve out a successful path for themselves.

Hudson’s foundation is more than just an extension of his business—it’s a personal mission. Having faced his own struggles, he understands the importance of mentorship, and he dedicates himself to providing the support and structure that many young people lack.

Facing Challenges Head-On: A Story of Resilience

Success doesn’t come without adversity, and Hudson knows this all too well. After building his gym into a thriving business, he was forced to step away for two years. Instead of allowing his vision to fade, he meticulously planned a strategy that allowed his gym and students to continue thriving during his absence.

His ability to lead, even from a distance, proved his resilience and commitment. Upon his return, Major Moves Boxing & Fitness was stronger than ever, demonstrating that true leadership is about building systems and empowering others to succeed.

Why Glenn Hudson Stands Out in the Boxing Industry

Hudson isn’t just another coach—he is a leader in his field. His track record speaks for itself:

Established the largest boxing gym in his community.

Produced numerous regional and national champions.

Trained professional fighters with a high win percentage.

Developed a training system that prioritizes both physical skill and mental toughness.

However, what truly separates Hudson from others is his philosophy. His coaching goes beyond technique—he focuses on instilling a winner’s mindset. To him, every athlete he trains is more than just a boxer; they are a student of life, learning discipline, resilience, and the value of making the right choices.

The Future of Major Moves

Glenn Hudson’s impact is only growing. His vision for the future includes expanding Major Moves Boxing & Fitness, reaching more athletes, and continuing to innovate in boxing training and mentorship. Through both his gym and his foundation, he remains committed to leaving a lasting impact on his community and beyond.

Be Part of the Movement

Coach Glenn Hudson isn’t just training fighters—he’s shaping lives. If you’re ready to push past your limits, build confidence, and train with a coach who truly invests in your growth, Major Moves Boxing & Fitness is the place to be.

Join the movement. Be a part of something bigger. Connect with Coach Glenn today, train with purpose, and experience the difference.

Visit majorgracemoves.org to learn more or follow him on Instagram for updates and inspiration.