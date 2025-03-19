Ginoogaming First Nation Demands Minister Hajdu Fulfill Bridge Commitment

Ginoogaming First Nation Urges Canada to Act on Promised Funding for Critical Bridge Access

Ginoogaming, ON – Ginoogaming First Nation (GFN) Chief and Council are calling on Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu to deliver on Canada’s commitment to fund a critical access bridge into the community.

For decades after Treaty No. 9 was signed, Canada and Ontario allowed private industry to construct the Making Ground River Bridge on Ginoogaming’s reserve lands. However, the bridge, under private ownership, was neglected for years despite repeated concerns raised by GFN leadership. In October 2024, an engineering inspection deemed the bridge structurally unsound, forcing its immediate closure.

Canada’s Unfulfilled Commitments

Following the bridge closure, Ginoogaming First Nation swiftly secured a contractor to assemble and deploy a temporary modular bridge. Canada pledged to:

Provide funding for the construction of the temporary bridge

for the construction of the temporary bridge Establish a working group with Ontario to oversee repair and maintenance

However, neither commitment has been met.

“Indigenous Services Canada Minister, Patty Hajdu, promised to provide critical funding for the modular bridge,” said Chief Sheri Taylor. “Behind the scenes, we have been working hard to get this funding released. But over four months have passed, and we haven’t seen one penny from Minister Hajdu.”

Ongoing State of Emergency

Despite Canada’s assurances, no progress has been made. The promised working group with Ontario has yet to hold a single meeting in 2025. Meanwhile, Ginoogaming First Nation remains in a declared state of emergency due to the lack of safe access.

Chief Taylor voiced her frustration over the lack of action from both levels of government:

“We can’t wait months for Canada and Ontario to sit down at the table. I’m calling on Minister Hajdu and Minister Rickford to keep their promises and move this process forward immediately.”

Urgent Call for Action

With no alternative access route, Ginoogaming First Nation demands immediate action to secure funding and begin long-term infrastructure repairs. The community stresses that further delays put residents at unnecessary risk and violate the commitments made under Treaty No. 9.