Dryden & Vermilion Bay: Sunny Today, Warmer Thursday, But Cold Nights Stick Around

Brisk Mornings, Afternoon Sun, and Some Flurries Ahead

Dryden & Vermilion Bay see sunny skies today with a high of -1°C before clouds and a brief warm-up arrive Thursday. Cold nights continue, dipping to -23°C

Residents of Dryden and Vermilion Bay are waking up to a chilly but mainly clear morning at -7.4°C. With 80% humidity and a north wind at 8 km/h, it feels even colder at -11°C. The barometric pressure is steady at 102.0 kPa, suggesting relatively stable conditions for now. Visibility is good at 16 km, making for a crisp, clear start to the day.

Today’s Forecast: Sunshine and Increasing Winds

Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day, with winds shifting northwest and increasing to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h by early afternoon. This breeze will add to the chill, but temperatures will still climb to a high of -1°C. The morning wind chill of -15°C will improve, but it will still feel like -6°C this afternoon. The UV index is low at 2, so while sunglasses may be helpful, sunscreen won’t be needed.

Tonight: Clouds Return, Deep Freeze Sets In

Clouds will gradually increase early in the evening, and winds will stay light, up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will plummet to -14°C, with wind chills making it feel like -5°C in the evening and a bitter -19°C overnight. If you’re heading out late, layer up!

Thursday, March 20: A Touch Warmer, but a Cold Start

After a frigid morning wind chill of -16°C, temperatures will climb to +3°C by the afternoon—finally breaking into positive territory! Expect a mix of sun and cloud, with winds remaining light, up to 15 km/h. The UV index stays low at 2.

Thursday Night: Clouds return, bringing a 40% chance of flurries. The low will dip to -11°C.

Looking Ahead: Flurries and a Weekend Cooldown

Friday, March 21: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries. High -5°C .

High . Friday Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries. Low -23°C —a deep freeze returns!

Low —a deep freeze returns! Saturday, March 22: Sunny but still cold , high -2°C .

, high . Saturday Night: Cloudy periods, low -13°C .

. Sunday, March 23: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries. High +1°C —a slight warm-up!

High —a slight warm-up! Sunday Night: Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -8°C.

What to Wear

This morning, full winter gear is a must—a warm coat, gloves, hat, and scarf will help against the -15°C wind chill. By the afternoon, you may need a lighter jacket, but the wind will keep it feeling brisk. Thursday will be warmer, but don’t be fooled—cold mornings will stick around!

Weather Trivia

The warmest March 19 on record in Dryden was a comfortable 14.5°C in 2012, while the coldest plunged to -32.8°C in 1965. So while today’s chill isn’t record-breaking, it’s still a reminder that winter isn’t letting go just yet!

Stay warm, Dryden and Vermilion Bay—the sun may be shining, but those chilly winds will keep things brisk for now!