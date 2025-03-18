Toronto Weather: A Sunny Turn Before Spring Showers Arrive

A Chilly Start, But Sunshine Awaits!

Toronto enjoys sunny and warm conditions before midweek showers and flurries return. See the latest forecast and wardrobe tips to stay prepared!

Toronto is waking up to a chilly morning, with temperatures at 0°C as of 6:00 AM at Pearson International Airport. A light southeastern breeze of 11 km/h is adding a wind chill factor, making it feel like -4°C.

The humidity sits at 83%, and the barometric pressure is at 101.9 kPa, though it’s on a downward trend. While it’s mostly cloudy to start, sunshine is set to take over as the day unfolds, bringing a much warmer high of 12°C.

A Few Clouds Tonight, Then Warming Up Further

As the sun sets, Toronto will enjoy a calm and mild night with just a few clouds in the sky and a low of 4°C. Looking ahead to Wednesday, the city will bask in even warmer conditions, with plenty of sunshine and a high of 15°C.

However, the night may bring a 40% chance of showers as clouds roll in, with temperatures holding steady at 9°C.

Spring Mood Swings: Showers, Flurries & Sunshine

Thursday will see a return of wet weather as showers dominate the day, keeping the high at a cooler 10°C. But don’t put away the winter jacket just yet—by Thursday night, the temperature will dip to -5°C, with a 60% chance of flurries reminding us that winter hasn’t completely left the chat. Fortunately, Friday rebounds with sunshine and a seasonal high of 8°C, followed by a mild night at 1°C with some cloudy periods.

Wardrobe Check: Layers Are Your Best Friend

With temperatures swinging between chilly mornings and warm afternoons, layering is key. A warm jacket for the early hours, sunglasses for the afternoon sun, and a waterproof layer for Thursday’s rain will keep you prepared for whatever Mother Nature has in store.

Toronto’s Weather Trivia: A March Temperature Rollercoaster

March in Toronto has seen some wild temperature extremes. The warmest March 18 on record hit a balmy 23.3°C in 2012, while the coldest plunged to -19.4°C in 1941. This week’s forecast is a reminder that March can bring both sun and snow in a matter of days!