Thunder Bay Weather: A Chilly Start with Milder Days Ahead

Cloudy Morning with a Chance of Flurries Before Sunshine Arrives

Thunder Bay sees a mix of sun, clouds, and flurries with chilly mornings and milder afternoons. Stay updated with the latest forecast and wardrobe tips

Good morning Thunder Bay! A few words of advice this morning, if you are driving, make sure that your windshield washer fluid and wipers are ready. Lots of slop on the roads.

If you are walking, so far at least there has been no sidewalk clearing at least in the Waterfront District. There is possibly icy patches under that snow too.

Thunder Bay is waking up to cloudy skies and a temperature of -1°C as of 6:00 AM at the airport. The humidity is at 88%, making the air feel damp, while a light north wind at 2 km/h brings a slight wind chill of -2°C. The barometric pressure is at 101.2 kPa and rising, suggesting stable weather ahead. There’s a 40% chance of flurries this morning, but as the day progresses, the clouds will break up, allowing for a mix of sun and cloud. The high will reach 3°C, though the morning wind chill of -10°C will make things feel much colder before the warm-up kicks in.

Partly Cloudy and Chilly Tonight

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and a low of -6°C. Winds will stay light, making for a quiet but chilly evening.

Midweek Brings More Clouds but Warmer Temperatures

Wednesday morning will see increasing cloud cover, but the temperature will climb to 4°C by the afternoon. The morning will still be cold, with a wind chill of -10°C, so dress warmly if you’re heading out early. Skies will clear out by the evening, and the overnight low will dip to -9°C.

Flurries Possible by Late Week, But No Major Storms

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of 3°C. The night will clear up, with a slightly milder low of -4°C. Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a 40% chance of flurries and a warmer high of 6°C. However, Friday night will see temperatures plummet to -14°C under partly cloudy skies.

Wardrobe Check: Keep the Layers Handy

The mornings will be cold, so a warm winter coat, gloves, and a hat are still necessary, especially with the wind chill. Afternoons will be milder, so layering is the best approach. Sunglasses may come in handy as the sun peeks through the clouds.

Thunder Bay’s Weather Trivia: A March of Extremes

Thunder Bay has seen dramatic temperature swings in March. The warmest March 18 on record reached 19.1°C in 2012, while the coldest dropped to -31.7°C in 1965. This week’s mix of chilly mornings and mild afternoons is a reminder that spring is on the way—but winter isn’t quite ready to leave yet!