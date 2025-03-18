Sudbury Weather: A Mix of Snow, Rain, and a Sunny End to the Week

Light Snow to Start, but Milder Air Moves In

Sudbury sees snow, rain, and freezing drizzle before winter makes a return with wind and flurries. Get the latest forecast and wardrobe tips to stay prepared.

Sudbury is waking up to light snow this morning, with temperatures sitting at -4°C as of 6:15 AM at Greater Sudbury Airport. A southeastern breeze of 18 km/h is making it feel even colder, with a wind chill of -10°C.

The humidity is at 81%, and visibility is limited to 4 km due to the snow. The barometric pressure is at 101.4 kPa and falling, signaling a shift in the weather pattern. While flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle will linger early, temperatures will rise to a high of 5°C by the afternoon. By then, the snow will likely switch to scattered rain showers.

Cloudy Skies and Drizzle Tonight, Rain Ahead

The evening will stay cloudy with a 40% chance of rain showers or drizzle, and there’s still a risk of freezing drizzle overnight as temperatures hover around 0°C. Wednesday keeps the cloudy trend going, with another 40% chance of drizzle or rain showers and a high of 6°C.

The winds will shift to the east at 20 km/h but lighten up later in the morning. By Wednesday night, a steady rain moves in, pushing temperatures up to 7°C.

Winter’s Not Done Yet: Snow, Wind, and Cold Returns

Thursday’s forecast is a classic March toss-up—expect either rain or snow, depending on temperatures, with a high of 5°C. As night falls, the temperature takes a sharp drop to -10°C, bringing periods of snow, local blowing snow, and strong winds. Friday will clear up with sunny skies and a high of 4°C, but snow could return Friday night with a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -6°C.

Wardrobe Check: Layers and Waterproof Gear Are a Must

With snow, rain, and potential freezing drizzle in the mix, today calls for waterproof and insulated layers. A warm jacket, gloves, and good footwear will keep you comfortable through the chilly start, while a raincoat or umbrella will come in handy by the afternoon. By midweek, a waterproof layer will be essential as steady rain moves in, and by Thursday night, you might need the winter boots again!

Sudbury’s Weather Trivia: March’s Wild Weather Swings

March in Sudbury has seen some major temperature extremes. The warmest March 18 on record was a balmy 18.9°C in 2012, while the coldest dropped to -29.4°C in 1950. With a mix of snow, rain, and sun in this week’s forecast, it’s a perfect example of how unpredictable March can be!