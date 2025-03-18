Sioux Lookout Weather: A Chilly Start, but Sunshine on the Way

Cold and Cloudy Morning, but Warmer Air is Moving In

Sioux Lookout sees a mix of sun, cold mornings, and flurries this week. Stay warm with the latest forecast and wardrobe tips for changing conditions!

Sioux Lookout is off to a frosty start, with temperatures sitting at -14°C as of 5:00 AM at the airport. A light northeast breeze at 3 km/h is making it feel like -16°C, while the humidity sits at a high 94%.

The barometric pressure is at 101.5 kPa and rising, signaling improving conditions. This morning brings a mix of sun and cloud, but skies will clear early in the afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb to a much milder high of 3°C. However, the morning wind chill of -17°C will make it feel brisk before things warm up.

A Clear and Cold Night Ahead

Tonight, expect clear skies, though some cloud cover will develop near midnight. Winds will stay light, up to 15 km/h, but temperatures will drop to -14°C. With a wind chill of -18°C overnight, it will be a frigid night for anyone heading outdoors.

Midweek Brings Cold Mornings and a Mix of Sun and Cloud

Wednesday will start off bitterly cold, with a wind chill of -20°C in the morning, though the afternoon high will reach -1°C. By the evening, temperatures will drop again to -15°C under clear skies. Thursday brings a mix of sun and cloud, along with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of 1°C. The night will stay partly cloudy, with another 30% chance of flurries and a low of -7°C.

Snow Chances Increase by the End of the Week

Friday will see increasing cloud cover, with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -2°C. Friday night will be another brutally cold one, with a low plummeting to -20°C and lingering flurry chances.

Wardrobe Check: Winter Gear Still Needed

Despite some warmer afternoons, the mornings and nights will be frigid, so winter clothing remains a must. A heavy coat, gloves, and a hat will be essential, especially during the early morning hours when wind chills hit -20°C. If you’re out in the afternoon, sunglasses might come in handy as the sun makes an appearance.

Sioux Lookout’s Weather Trivia: A March of Extremes

March in Sioux Lookout has been known for its weather swings. The warmest March 18 on record hit 13.5°C in 2012, while the coldest plunged to -36.1°C in 1965. This week’s forecast is a reminder that while spring may be trying to make an entrance, winter is still holding the door shut at night!